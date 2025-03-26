The commercialization of ISSA Boys & Girls Champs: Who really benefits?

The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ & Girls’ Championships (‘Champs’) is one of the biggest secondary school sporting events globally. Year after year, Champs draws massive sponsorship deals, packed stadiums with attendees from all over the world, and broadcast streams, including pay-per-view options. It is arguably one of the most highly anticipated athletic events, generating millions annually. But amidst this booming commercialization, one pressing question arises: Who benefits legally and financially from Champs’ success, and are the athletes adequately protected?

Legal status of high school athletes in Jamaica

A critical point in understanding this dynamic lies in the legal classification of high school athletes. Under Jamaican law, particularly the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA) and the Employment (Termination and Redundancy Payments) Act, an employee is defined as someone working under a contract of service and receiving wages or salary.

High school athletes participating in Champs do not fit this definition. They are not employed by their schools, ISSA, or any sponsors, nor are they compensated for competing. Instead, their participation is framed as a voluntary, amateur component of their educational experience and athletic development, governed by ISSA regulations and school policies. As such, they fall outside the scope of Jamaican labour laws, meaning protections like minimum wage, employment rights, and redundancy payments do not apply to them.

While this maintains a focus on education and competition, it raises important legal and ethical questions, especially when we consider the significant revenue generated from Champs.

Exposure vs. exploitation

One could argue that Champs is immensely beneficial for student-athletes. Many athletes leverage their performances into scholarship opportunities, both locally and abroad. Champs provides unmatched exposure, often serving as a springboard to professional athletic careers. Most recently, standout athletes from this year’s Champs will even feature in a showcase race at the upcoming Grand Slam, further boosting their visibility.

However, the issue remains: Is exposure enough when others are profiting financially from their performances? Does the current framework sufficiently protect these young athletes’ interests, or are they being left behind in the commercialization process?

The case for legal reform: Looking to NIL models

This situation leads us to consider whether Jamaica needs to establish clearer legal protections for student-athletes. In the U.S., the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (‘NCAA’) NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) policies have revolutionized amateur sports. Athletes can

now benefit from endorsements, sponsorship deals, and control over their personal brand, all while maintaining their amateur status. Could a similar framework work in Jamaica? While introducing NIL rights may raise concerns, such as regulatory challenges and the age of the athletes, it opens the door for meaningful conversations. If granting full NIL rights directly to athletes is too complex at the high school level, one alternative could be empowering the schools themselves to negotiate commercial deals, with a portion of proceeds earmarked for athlete development programs. This could fund coaching, facilities, educational support, and athlete welfare initiatives.

Regardless of the model adopted, it is clear that more must be done to ensure the athletes, the true stars of Champs, receive tangible benefits beyond exposure.

As Champs continues to grow into a commercial juggernaut, the legal frameworks surrounding student-athletes in Jamaica must evolve. It is no longer enough to rely solely on tradition and amateur status. If Jamaica is to maintain its global reputation as a track and field powerhouse, legal protections and entitlements for young athletes should begin from as early as their high school careers. After all, without the athletes, there is no Champs.