Test captain, Adams endorsed head coach staying for Australia series – Grave

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has disclosed that despite head coach Phil Simmons’ resignation on the heels of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debacle, he had the vote of confidence from the Test hierarchy to lead the side into the series against Australia later this year.

Grave, who disclosed that he received a resignation letter from “an extremely emotional” Simmons last Saturday afternoon, said consideration was given to whether the head coach had the wherewithal, emotionally and otherwise, to do the job.

In a statement late Monday officially announcing that 59-year-old Simmons was stepping down, CWI said the head coach’s last assignment would be the two-Test series against Australia from November 30 to December 12.

Questioned subsequently on SportsMax Zone about why an interim coach was not chosen for the encounter with the world’s top Test side, given that Simmons admitted to still grieving over the “unfathomable” World Cup exit and his inability to inspire the team to do better, Grave said it was “an important consideration” for him and the Board of Directors.

“….Does Phil have the desire, the appetite and the energy still to lead the team in the Test series? Does he still have the full support of the Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams in that assignment? And, just as importantly, does he have the support of our Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite?” were the questions the CEO admitted were asked.

Grave disclosed that Adams had spoken with Simmons about “his motivation and energy and appetite to go and do that final assignment” and Brathwaite on the matter.

“The Test captain gave his endorsement of Phil staying and believed that that would give the team the best possible chances of success in Australia,” he said.

Simmons, a former West Indies allrounder, was at the helm in 2016 when West Indies won their second T20 World Cup title, defeating England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He said on Monday that it was “disappointing and heart-wrenching” that West Indies would have to watch the 2022 tournament play out without their involvement after being eliminated from the main draw of the tournament last Friday when they fell to a nine-wicket defeat to Ireland in Hobart.

Johnny Grave said that over the next two weeks, “there will be a lot of soul-searching”.

He said the management group will remain in Australia to “recover from the disappointment of the World Cup and re-energize” before the rest of the Test team arrives for the two-match series.

West Indies will prepare for that with a three-day match and a four-day match in Canberra before heading to Perth.

Earlier this year, Simmons guided the team’s fortunes in their hard-fought 1-0 Test series win over England on home soil to capture the Richards-Botham Trophy, and in a Test series victory against Bangladesh in their last outing in June.

Johnny Grave said the West Indies would be riding on those two victories as they focus on the Australia series.

“So, hopefully, the change in format and this short break of two weeks will give everyone time to reflect and refresh and go forward with the challenge which is probably the hardest Test match challenge you can get – a Test here against Australia in their own backyard,” he said.

West Indies are not due to compete in international white-ball cricket until next March when they play three ODIs and three T20Is as part of an all-format series in South Africa that will begin with a two-match Test series on February 28.

