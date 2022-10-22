St Lucia claim first point at Americas Netball Qualifier 

Minnows St Lucia registered their first victory of the weeklong Americas Netball Qualifiers here Friday night after taking down winless Antigua and Barbuda 54-32 in the battle of the cellar dwellers.

Having lost their first games, St Lucia were much the better team in their contest inside the National Indoor Sports Centre as they led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, 30-18 at half time and 43-25 at the completion of the third quarter.

Head coach, Jamaican Minneth Reynolds was happy that her team was able to get a win on the scoreboard.

“It was a good team effort, we played good throughout the court, in attack as well as defence,” reflected Reynolds, a former Jamaica Sunshine Girls head coach.

“They have decided that they do not want to go back to St Lucia without a win, so they gave it their all tonight (Friday) and they came out victorious,” she added.

The elated Reynolds also noted that one of the areas the technical staff worked for the game was the team’s ability to maintain possession of the ball and making the right decisions for passing.

But all in all she believes it was a grand opportunity for her players to learn from.

“I think it’s a good learning experience, they can only learn from this and there are a lot of positives to take from this tournament and they can only go back to St Lucia now and build on the positives for the next competition.”

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls delayed Barbados’ qualification to the South Africa Netball World Cup following a comprehensive 75-37 victory.

The Jamaicans led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter, before increasing the margin to 19 (43-24) at the half-time break and 63-32 at the completion of the third quarter.

Barbados will now attempt to secure their place in South Africa next summer when they face the winless Antigua and Barbuda.

Grenada also returned to winning ways after beating the USA 58-36, while St Vincent and the Grenadines got the better of the Cayman Islands 69-45.

On Saturday’s final day of the week-long qualifiers, Jamaica face Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados entertain Antigua and Barbuda, The Cayman Islands host St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines face Grenada.

Jamaica have already qualified for the tournament in Cape Town and they will be accompanied by Trinidad and Tobago, with Barbados poised to claim the final berth.