St Catherine High School to Defend Walker Cup Against Kingston College

St Catherine High School will look to successfully defend their ISSA Walker Cup Knock-out title against an unpredictable Kingston Technical High School when the two teams meet in the final at Stadium East today.

Game time is 1:00 pm.

The Anthony Patrick-coached St Catherine advanced to the final after defeating Excelsior High School 2-1 on penalties after both teams had played out a 1-1 result at the end of full time.

In the penalty shootout, the teams missed the first seven shots, with St Catherine converting their last two spot kicks.

For Kingston Technical, it has been a patchy season. They started out well and defeated defending Manning Cup champions Jamaica College in the group of the competition before going sour, especially from the second round.

In their semi-final against Mona High, the Shaun Charlton-coached side was swamped 5-0, only to be awarded victory in the boardroom after Mona High were found to have used two ineligible players in their semi-final game.

But today’s contest is a final and though St Catherine appear to be the favorites to take home the title, it could just be destiny for Kingston Technical who last won this title 60 years ago.