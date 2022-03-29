fbpx
Sports

Skerritt gives Windies thumbs up for series win over England

Skerritt West Indies
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite (third from right) and vice-captain lead West Indies in a lap of honour following the 10-wicket win over England on Sunday.

Ricky Skerritt, president of Cricket West Indies (CWI), has praised West Indies Senior team for its splendid third Test victory which allowed the team to capture the first-ever Richards-Botham Trophy on Sunday.

The home side trounced England by 10 wickets inside four days of the decisive third Test at the National Stadium, after chasing down a paltry 28, following the touring side’s collapse for 120 in their second innings, approaching the first hour of the morning session.

England resumed the morning on 103 for eight with little hope of saving the game.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of CWI and the West Indies supporters around the world, I want to express heartfelt congratulations to captain Kraigg Brathwaite, head coach Phil Simmons, and the entire team on what were truly outstanding efforts from start to finish,” said Skerritt, who was present for the contest.

“It was a remarkable three weeks of cricket which saw our team battle hard to earn draws in the first and second matches.

“Then, with all to play for, they seized every opportunity in the final match to triumph in style. This will put smiles on the faces of West Indies fans everywhere as we lift the fabulous Richards-Botham trophy for the first time.”

The series win represented an ambush of sorts for West Indies who were forced to dig deep on the respective final days of the two previous Tests in Antigua and Barbados, to come away with stalemates.

However, they dominated the game here from the start, bowling England out for 204 in their first innings and then piling up 297 in reply, to take a 93-run lead.

(CMC)

Previous articleMcMaster family outshoots massive field in Jamaica Gun Club Sporting Clays

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Must Read

Skerritt gives Windies thumbs up for series win over England

Sports
Ricky Skerritt, president of Cricket West Indies (CWI), has...

McMaster family outshoots massive field in Jamaica Gun Club Sporting Clays

Sports
The 77-year-old Jamaica Gun Club hosted a massive sporting...

Sean Morris tops field at Constant Spring Golf Classic

Sports
Former national champion Sean Morris posted the only under-par...

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Skerritt West Indies

Skerritt gives Windies thumbs up for series win over England

Skip to content