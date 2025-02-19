Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and the way the country treats its icons.

If awarded, Bolt would be the first living person to receive the distinction, as well as the first addition to the list since 1975, when Sam Sharpe and Nanny of the Maroons were recognized.

The legacy of Jamaica’s National Heroes

Jamaica’s National Heroes are individuals who have made profound contributions to the nation’s history and development. The first five—Paul Bogle, George William Gordon, Marcus Garvey, Norman Washington Manley, and Sir Alexander Bustamante—were designated in 1969. In 1975, Sharpe and Nanny were added, bringing the total to seven. Each of these figures played a critical role in shaping Jamaica’s social, political, and cultural landscape, particularly in the struggles for freedom, self-governance, and national identity.

Supporters of Bolt’s elevation to National Hero argue that his achievements in track and field have placed Jamaica on the world stage like never before. From his Olympic debut in 2004 to his reign as the fastest man in history, Bolt has redefined global athletics. His dominant performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics—where he won gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, all in world record times—cemented his legacy. Over his career, he secured eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championship titles, setting records that remain unbroken today.

Beyond athletics, Bolt’s charisma and sportsmanship have made him an ambassador for Jamaica, boosting tourism and national pride. His contributions to charity, youth development, and business further extend his influence. Supporters believe these accomplishments qualify him as a modern-day national hero.

“Somebody outside of the sphere of politics should be given the title of National Hero. People like Bolt and Bob Marley’s contribution to culture is bigger than any politician, so they should be given that status—but not while alive,” explained Camar Getfield, a Jamaican resident.

The debate on honoring living figures

One of the major points of contention is that no National Hero has ever been named while alive. Some argue that this tradition allows for a full assessment of a person’s legacy without the risk of future controversies tarnishing the title.

“While I do believe Usain Bolt deserves some recognition for his contribution to nation-building, I don’t think it should be National Hero. You would have to consider public perception—if he does something someone considers wrong, he would be under extreme scrutiny,” shared Kerice Carty, another resident.

Others counter that bestowing the honor while Bolt is still alive would allow him to experience and continue contributing to Jamaica’s development with this distinction.

“Yes, Bolt can be a National Hero—and Bob Marley too. They do a lot for the country,” said Jerome Anthony.

The idea of honoring other cultural icons as National Heroes has been debated before, particularly concerning reggae legend Bob Marley and poet Louise Bennett-Coverley. While both have been widely recognized for their impact on Jamaican culture, the title has never been officially granted. Bolt’s case could set a precedent, prompting a re-evaluation of whether National Hero status should remain exclusive to those who have passed away.

The broader conversation: How Jamaica treats its icons

The recent loss of an estimated $12 million from Bolt’s investment account at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) has further ignited conversations about how Jamaica treats its national figures. Many expressed outrage over the ordeal, questioning why more wasn’t done to safeguard his wealth. This situation has fueled calls for Bolt’s recognition, with some arguing that national appreciation should go beyond medals and accolades to include institutional support.

As the debate continues, Jamaica faces a crucial question: should the nation honor Bolt now, or wait until after his passing? While some believe his contributions are unparalleled and deserving of immediate recognition, others hold firm to the tradition of posthumous awards. Regardless of the outcome, one fact remains undeniable—Usain Bolt has already secured his place as a Jamaican legend, whether officially named a National Hero or not.