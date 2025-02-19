Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Sports

Shaw strikes twice as Man City crush Liverpool in Super League showdown

Shaw strikes twice as Man City crush Liverpool in Super League showdown
Khadija Shaw.
By Ben McLeod

MANCHESTER, England – Jamaican goal-scoring sensation Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw delivered a stunning two-goal performance as Manchester City obliterated Liverpool 4-0 in an electrifying Women’s Super League clash at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.

Returning to the starting line-up for the first time in over two months, Shaw wasted no time making her presence felt, netting twice in the first half to propel City into a commanding leadJill Roord and rising star Gracie Prior sealed the emphatic victory in the second half, as City closed the gap on third-placed Arsenal to just two points.

Shaw’s deadly first-half double

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

City’s dominance began in the 30th minute when Shaw, demonstrating her clinical finishing and lightning-quick reflexes, turned sharply in a tight space inside the Liverpool box. After receiving a precise pass from Mary Fowler, the Jamaican forward unleashed a powerful low strike past goalkeeper Teagan Micah, finding the far corner with pinpoint accuracy.

The 26-year-old wasn’t done yet. Just before halftime, she showcased exceptional control and technique, bringing down another Fowler delivery at waist height before rifling a half-volley past Micah to notch her 11th league goal of the season.

- Advertisement -

City completes the rout

With City already in full control, Dutch midfield maestro Jill Roord added the third in the 60th minute, drilling a precise strike into the bottom corner to further deflate Liverpool’s hopes of a comeback.

The icing on the cake arrived in the 77th minute, courtesy of 20-year-old defender Gracie Prior, making her first-ever WSL start. Attempting a cross from the right flank, Prior watched in awe and delight as the ball sailed beyond Micah’s reach and dipped into the back of the net, capping off a remarkable debut performance.

City marches on as title race intensifies

With this emphatic victory, Manchester City continues to build momentum as they mount a serious challenge for a top-three finish. For Shaw, her return to the starting XI couldn’t have been more sensational, reaffirming her status as one of the WSL’s most lethal goal-scorers.

As City sets its sights on climbing further up the table, the rest of the league has been put on notice—Bunny Shaw is back, and she means business.

More Stories

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – With an impressive unbeaten run in the 2024 West Indies Championship, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force have emerged as formidable...
Campbelle leads the charge as Guyana aims for Super50 glory

Campbelle leads the charge as Guyana aims for Super50 glory

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle has been entrusted with leading a formidable Guyana squad as they prepare for battle in the CG...
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and...
Barbados Pride dominate Scorpions in convincing 9-wicket victory

Barbados Pride dominate Scorpions in convincing 9-wicket victory

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Barbados Pride produced a ruthless display to crush the Jamaica Scorpions by nine wickets, securing their second emphatic victory in...
Guyana’s Gold Cup dreams shift abroad as home match moves to Barbados

Guyana’s Gold Cup dreams shift abroad as home match moves to Barbados

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Guyana’s much-anticipated CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary showdown against Guatemala has been uprooted from home soil, with the match now set to...
Da Silva’s brilliance shines on dull day as rain and stalemates dominate

Da Silva’s brilliance shines on dull day as rain and stalemates dominate

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – On a day when rain and resistance conspired to sap the drama from the West Indies Championship, Trinidad and Tobago...
New policy could open doors for overseas players to join Soca Warriors

New policy could open doors for overseas players to join Soca Warriors

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – A ground-breaking policy change could soon revolutionize Trinidad and Tobago’s national football team by significantly widening the pool of...
Jamaican Olympic star Parchment headlines first wave of Kingston Slam Challengers

Jamaican Olympic star Parchment headlines first wave of Kingston Slam Challengers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The anticipation for the Kingston Slam has reached fever pitch as Grand Slam Track, the premier professional track and field competition founded...
CONCACAF confirms matchups for 2025 Gold Cup Preliminaries

CONCACAF confirms matchups for 2025 Gold Cup Preliminaries

MIAMI, Florida – The path to CONCACAF Gold Cup glory is officially set, as CONCACAF has unveiled the matchups for the high-stakes preliminary round of its flagship tournament. With 14...
El Salvador’s last-gasp strike ends U17 Reggae Boyz World Cup qualification dream

El Salvador’s last-gasp strike ends U17 Reggae Boyz World Cup qualification dream

The U17 Reggae Boyz saw their World Cup aspirations crushed in a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to El Salvador, as a dramatic late strike sealed their fate in the CONCACAF Men’s...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Skip to content