Shaw strikes twice as Man City crush Liverpool in Super League showdown

MANCHESTER, England – Jamaican goal-scoring sensation Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw delivered a stunning two-goal performance as Manchester City obliterated Liverpool 4-0 in an electrifying Women’s Super League clash at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.
Returning to the starting line-up for the first time in over two months, Shaw wasted no time making her presence felt, netting twice in the first half to propel City into a commanding lead. Jill Roord and rising star Gracie Prior sealed the emphatic victory in the second half, as City closed the gap on third-placed Arsenal to just two points.
Shaw’s deadly first-half double
City’s dominance began in the 30th minute when Shaw, demonstrating her clinical finishing and lightning-quick reflexes, turned sharply in a tight space inside the Liverpool box. After receiving a precise pass from Mary Fowler, the Jamaican forward unleashed a powerful low strike past goalkeeper Teagan Micah, finding the far corner with pinpoint accuracy.
The 26-year-old wasn’t done yet. Just before halftime, she showcased exceptional control and technique, bringing down another Fowler delivery at waist height before rifling a half-volley past Micah to notch her 11th league goal of the season.
City completes the rout
With City already in full control, Dutch midfield maestro Jill Roord added the third in the 60th minute, drilling a precise strike into the bottom corner to further deflate Liverpool’s hopes of a comeback.
The icing on the cake arrived in the 77th minute, courtesy of 20-year-old defender Gracie Prior, making her first-ever WSL start. Attempting a cross from the right flank, Prior watched in awe and delight as the ball sailed beyond Micah’s reach and dipped into the back of the net, capping off a remarkable debut performance.
City marches on as title race intensifies
With this emphatic victory, Manchester City continues to build momentum as they mount a serious challenge for a top-three finish. For Shaw, her return to the starting XI couldn’t have been more sensational, reaffirming her status as one of the WSL’s most lethal goal-scorers.
As City sets its sights on climbing further up the table, the rest of the league has been put on notice—Bunny Shaw is back, and she means business.