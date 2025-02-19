Sports

Shaw sits out as Reggae Girlz face Peru, Busby seizes chance to test new talent

Reggae Girlz captain Khadija Shaw.
By Ian Burnett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Reggae Girlz will take the field without their talismanic captain, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, when they clash with Peru in a pair of international friendlies on February 23 and 26.

Head coach Hubert Busby Jr. confirmed that Shaw’s absence, along with that of Newcastle striker Shania Hayles and veteran defender Konya Plummer, stems from club negotiations over workload management and ongoing fitness concerns.

Busby emphasized that player well-being remains the top priority, particularly for Shaw, who only recently returned to competitive action following a brief hiatus due to online racial abuse.

“The most important thing is Bunny’s health,” Busby explained. “Sunday was her first start in 2025 after a period of limited minutes. She’s still on some restrictions, so we have to be mindful of her recovery process.”

Shaw’s return to the pitch was nothing short of spectacular, as she netted two goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Liverpool. Busby expressed satisfaction at her progress, noting that she had received the full support of her club during her time away.

“It was great to see her start and get two goals yesterday,” he said at Monday’s presser to announce the squad. “She needed time, and Man City backed her in that decision. Now, she’s back in flying colors.”

Busby sees opportunity in absences

Despite missing several key figures, Busby remains confident in his squad, using these friendlies as a crucial test ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

“These matches give us an invaluable opportunity to play against a quality opponent in Peru, a team similar to what we’ll face in CONCACAF qualifiers,” Busby stated. “It’s also a chance to continue refining our playing model and principles while integrating fresh talent into the squad.”

The Reggae Girlz, now ranked 40th in the FIFA world rankings after a recent two-spot climb, will showcase a blend of experience and promising new talent against Peru, currently ranked 76th.

Two debutants have earned their first call-ups: Jazmin Ferguson (Louisiana State University) and Nyema Ingleton (University of West Virginia).

Busby expressed enthusiasm about their inclusion, highlighting the importance of nurturing emerging talent in the national program.

Squad: Goalkeepers – Rebecca Spencer, Aliyah Morgan, Liya Brooks.

Defender – Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Naya Cardoza, Siobhan Wilson, Jazmin Ferguson, Deneisha Blackwood, Kameron Simmonds, Nyema Ingleton.

Midfielders – Atlanta Primus, Njeri Butts, Amelia Van Zanten, Drew Spence, Jade Bailey, Olufolasade Adamolekun.

Forwards – Tiffany Cameron, Kayla McKenna, Shaniel Buckley, Jody Brown, Reanna Blades, Ricshya Walker.

With a formidable mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, Busby’s squad is set to make a statement in Lima. As the Reggae Girlz continue their march toward the 2027 Women’s World Cup, these matches will serve as a litmus test for the next generation of Jamaican football talent.

