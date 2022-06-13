Shaw, Curwin triumph at Cayman Islands Jubilee Chess Classic 

Jamaican junior Jaden Shaw and Nickaylah Curwin copped the International and Open Sections of the recently concluded Cayman Islands Jubilee Chess Classic 2022.

Wolmer’s Boys’ School’s Shaw finished the inaugural competition with 6.5 of the 7 points, just ahead of American Stephen Eisenhauer, who ended on 6 of the seven points and Jamaica’s Woman International Master (WIM) Rachel Miller with 4.5 points of the seven-round contest.

Shaw entered the June 3-6 event, the first FIDE (World Chess Body) rated event to be held in the Cayman Islands, seeded third and had only dropped points to Eisenhauer in their drawn game.

- Advertisement -

The youngster had recently finished second in the Jamaica National Chess Championship for FIDE Master (FM) Shreyas Smith.

In the Open Section, Curwin, seeded second, won on a tie-break with 6 of 7 points from Gilbert Abalos of the home team. Daniel Cardenas beat Darryl Hill on tie break with 5 of the 7 points.

Curwin had finished second to Gabriella Watson in the Jamaica Women’s National Chess Championship.

Shaw and Curwin have won the right to represent Jamaica on the Absolute and Women’s teams, respectively, at the 44th World Chess Olympiad slated for Chennai in India from July 28 to August 10.

International Master (IM) Jomo Pitterson, coach of the winners, hailed his players while commending the hosts on a job well done first time of asking since gaining full membership to FIDE last year.

The event was open to international players and was played with a time control of Game in 90 minutes plus 30-second increment per move.

Participants from five countries were represented in the competition including: The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Kenya and Cayman Islands.