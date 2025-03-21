Pushing for Number One! Shaquan Davis reflects on his journey and future goals

For Shaquan Davis, every call-up to the Reggae Boyz squad is more than just an opportunity—it’s a testament to his hard work and dedication.

The Mount Pleasant Football Club shot-stopper, a regular fixture in the national team setup, remains grateful for every chance to don the black, green, and gold.

“It’s always a good feeling to be in the squad. I am just happy to be here,” Davis shared during the early stages of his national team’s buildup to Friday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary game against St Vincent and the Grenadines in St Vincent.

“It’s really hard to get here, and to get here consistently means that I am doing something good. I aspire to continue doing well.”

Davis has made significant strides in his career, earning his debut for Jamaica in a high-profile clash against Trinidad and Tobago recently. The experience of representing his country for the first time was both humbling and electrifying.

“It was a good experience,” he recalled. “We had a good number of fans at that game, and playing for your country is always special. I enjoyed being there, and I hope I can keep playing and being as good as I can be to stay here and continue being consistent.”

Clean sheets and club success

Davis’ growth as a goalkeeper has been evident in his performances. His third national cap came at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex—home to his former club, Arnett Gardens—where he delivered a commanding performance, securing a clean sheet.

“It’s always good to keep a clean sheet, and I’ve said this time and time again—as a goalkeeper, that’s always the number one objective,” Davis explained. “Going into a game, that’s the main focus, and I was able to achieve that with the help of my centerbacks, defenders, and the entire team.”

At the club level, Davis has been a crucial figure for Mount Pleasant, the current leaders of Jamaica’s National Premier League. With an impressive season so far, he is on the verge of rewriting history.

“Let’s use the word ‘historical’ because I am so close to breaking records,” he stated. “This is my first full season, and it’s been going great.”

Eyes set on Gold Cup Preliminaries

As Davis continues to make his mark, he is now preparing for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminaries against St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The two-leg encounter begins on Friday, with the return fixture set for next Tuesday at Kingston’s iconic Sabina Park.

“The energy in the camp is always high,” Davis revealed. “The guys bring a great vibe, and I think we understand each other well. As for the game, I believe we are going to do very well. We just have to train hard and execute the tasks that the coach is giving us.”

Learning from the best

One of the key aspects of Davis’ development has been training alongside some of Jamaica’s best goalkeepers. Sharing the pitch with seasoned professionals like Andre Blake and Jahmali White has been both an inspiration and a challenge.

“They are two very good goalkeepers with great personalities,” Davis said. “Every training session, I learn something new. They push me, and I push them as well because they know I want that number-one spot. You have to work hard for that.”

With a promising career ahead, Davis is determined to continue his upward trajectory, proving that he is ready for the highest level of competition.