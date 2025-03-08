Shai Hope drops out of ICC’s Top 10 as West Indies pay price for Champions Trophy absence

The latest ICC One Day International (ODI) rankings have dealt a blow to West Indies cricket, with captain Shai Hope dropping out of the world’s top 10 batters.

Hope, who had clung to the 10th spot in previous rankings, has now slipped to 11th, making him the highest-ranked West Indian on the list but just outside the elite echelon of global ODI batters.

The dip in rankings comes as no surprise, given that the West Indies are not competing in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, leaving their top players without a chance to earn crucial ranking points. In contrast, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran seized the opportunity, jumping three spots from 13th to 10th to edge Hope out of the top tier.

West Indian batters struggle to break into the elite

Beyond Hope’s slip, no other West Indies batter appears anywhere near the top 10. Sherfane Rutherford remains in 26th place, while Keacy Carty has inched up one spot to 40th. Further down the list, Brandon King sits at 60th, with Evin Lewis at a distant 78th. These rankings highlight the continued challenge for West Indies batters to establish themselves among the world’s best.

While the batting rankings brought disappointment, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie continues to be a bright spot for the West Indies in the bowling department. He remains in seventh place, making him the only West Indian bowler inside the top 20.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who has been sidelined by injury, has slipped two spots to 25th. The rankings further reflect a lack of dominant West Indian bowlers in the global game, with Roston Chase (67th), Jayden Seales (74th), Romario Shepherd (78th), and Matthew Forde (86th) all trailing far behind the leaders.

The road ahead for West Indies stars

With the ICC rankings largely influenced by recent performances, West Indies players will have to wait for their next international outings to regain lost ground. The absence from major tournaments continues to impact their ability to maintain or improve their positions, reinforcing the importance of competing on the biggest stages.

For Hope, the challenge will be to reclaim his place among the world’s elite ODI batters, while for West Indies cricket as a whole, the rankings serve as a stark reminder of the work needed to re-establish themselves as a force in the international arena.