Sean Morris tops field at Constant Spring Golf Classic

Former national champion Sean Morris posted the only under-par round of golf in the two-day Constant Spring Golf Classic to top the field and runner-up, William Knibbs, by 11 shots.

The tournament was held recently on the very challenging par 70 Constant Spring Golf course in Kingston. Aman Dhiman was further back in third in the Men & Men Senior 0-6 category.

Morris scored two over par 72 on day one and three under par 67 on day two for a combined score of one under par 139 at the end. His scorecard was littered with birdies on both days after starting with birdies in each round.

- Advertisement -

Overall he posted nine birdies, six bogeys and a double bogey on hole number 15 in the opening round. Notably he ended both days with a bogey. His best performance came during the front nine on the second day when he bagged three birdies and no bogeys for a score of three under par 32.

Morris said it was challenging but was happy with the win, “I am on my way back with some new equipment so the journey is going to be a hard one. After the tournament I played at Caymanas I knew there was something in these clubs but I still have some adjustment to do so I am still not as confident as I would like to be with them.

“The score was 72 on the first day and 67 on the second day which is a total of one under par. An under par round on any golf course in Jamaica is a commendable score, so I am really happy with it.”

Regarding the playing conditions, he said, “the course was in pretty good shape. The greens were a little bit inconsistent I believe, but it’s the same course that everybody plays so everybody has to figure it out somewhere or the other all around the 18 holes, so I am just happy to be the one who came out on top this weekend.”

Knibbs, another former national champion, carded three over par 73 and seven over par 77 on days one and two, respectively, for a total score of 10 over par 150.

Dhiman’s scores were 83 and 79 for a combined score of 162.

The top performers in the various categories were:

Men & Men Senior 7-12 – Vikram Dhiman 153 (74, 79), Philip Gooden 164 (80, 84) and Clive Newman 171 (88, 83).

Men and Men Senior 13-24 – Courtney Cephas 175 (81, 94) and Mitchell Watson 215 (108, 107).

Men Super Senior 0-12 went to former Jamaica Golf Association president Wayne Chai Chong 156 (73, 83) who was paired with Sean Morris and William Knibbs, over close challenger Radcliff Knibbs 158 (82, 76) and Bert Tomlinson 160 (81, 79).

Men Super Senior 13 -24 – Vivian Monteith 186 (84, 102), Linval Freeman 188 (90, 98) and Howard Lau 192 (97, 95).

Several junior golfers were in the field as well including boys’ 16-17 Noah Azan 165 (84, 81) and Zaniel Knight 178 (93, 85). The other junior boys group, the boys’ 14-15 went to Lek Drummond with a score of 191 (100, 91). On the girls’ side Samantha Azan returned scores of 73 and 80 on days one and two, respectively, for a combined score of 153 in the 14-15 category.

.