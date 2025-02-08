Scorpions’ hopes fade as Hurricanes seize control

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes delivered a ruthless bowling display on an electrifying day of cricket, leaving the Jamaica Scorpions teetering on the edge of a humbling defeat in the West Indies Championship on Friday.

With an imposing bowling attack led by the fiery Oshane Thomas and the ever-reliable Rahkeem Cornwall, the Hurricanes dismissed the Scorpions for a mere 170 runs in their second innings, setting themselves a modest target of just 155 runs for victory. At stumps, they had already chipped away 44 runs, requiring only 112 more to secure a resounding triumph inside four days.

Early resistance crumbles as Hurricanes run riot

Despite a fighting half-century from captain John Campbell—who followed up his first-innings century with a resilient 53—the Scorpions’ batting line-up crumbled under relentless pressure. A rapid-fire collapse saw them plummet to a precarious 110 for seven, as Thomas (3-44) and Cornwall (3-54) tore through the top and middle order with surgical precision.

A valiant eighth-wicket partnership between Gordon Bryan (unbeaten 34) and Jeavor Royal (25) momentarily stalled the Hurricanes’ charge, adding 54 runs to offer a flicker of hope. However, once Royal was undone by Colin Archibald (2-36), the resistance disintegrated. The last three wickets tumbled for just 10 runs, leaving the Scorpions in dire straits.

- Advertisement -

“The pressure was always on us once we lost wickets in clusters,” admitted Campbell. “We needed more partnerships, but credit to their bowlers for keeping us under control.”

Hurricanes edge closer to back-to-back victories

Riding high on momentum, the Hurricanes began their chase confidently, reaching 44-1 by the close of play. With only 112 runs separating them from their second consecutive victory, the Scorpions now face an uphill battle to turn the tide.

Meanwhile, over in Guyana, another gripping showdown unfolded.

At the Guyana National Stadium, the home side produced a stirring fightback to claw their way back into contention against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC).

Resuming their innings in a precarious position at 166 for six, the Guyana Harpy Eagles found an unlikely hero in Tevin Imlach, whose masterful, unbeaten 126 anchored the innings. Batting with patience and poise, Imlach faced 239 deliveries, weathering fierce bowling spells to guide his team to a commendable 343.

Alimohamed’s power hitting turns the tide

Alongside Imlach, Ronaldo Alimohamed injected much-needed aggression, smashing a whirlwind 77 from just 66 balls, peppering the boundary with seven towering sixes and four crisp fours. His fearless counterattack turned the game on its head, featuring a game-changing 120-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

By the time Alimohamed departed, the Harpy Eagles had clawed their way to 294 for eight, within striking distance of CCC’s first-innings total of 375. Lower-order contributions from Veerasammy Permaul and Shamar Joseph further narrowed the deficit to just 32 runs.

Bowlers strike back to give Harpy Eagles the edge

Buoyed by their batting heroics, the Harpy Eagles bowlers wasted no time in making inroads. Joseph, Permaul, and Kevin Sinclair each struck a vital blow, reducing CCC to a fragile 31 for three by stumps—an overall lead of just 64 runs.

“This is the fight we wanted to show,” Imlach said. “The game is still open, but we’re in a position to push for the win.”

With the final day looming, both contests promise high drama as the Hurricanes eye a dominant victory, while the Harpy Eagles prepare for an all-out assault to complete a stunning turnaround.