Scorpions collapse as Hurricanes, Pride, and Harpy Eagles dominate

JOHN’S, Antigua – The Jamaica Scorpions’ promising start to the West Indies Championship took a sharp detour as they fell to a resurgent Leeward Islands Hurricanes outfit, succumbing to a five-wicket defeat at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

The Hurricanes, chasing a modest target of 156, encountered a few early hiccups but ultimately coasted to victory, thanks to a composed, unbeaten 62 from Jewel Andrew. The home side’s second win of the tournament saw them join Barbados Pride and Guyana Harpy Eagles, both of whom celebrated emphatic victories in their respective matches.

Early Scorpions fightback not enough

Jamaica’s hopes of defending their slender target received an initial boost when Marquino Mindley struck twice in quick succession, dismissing openers Mikyle Louis and Kadeem Henry. The tension heightened further when Gordon Bryan sent Karima Gore packing, leaving the Hurricanes struggling at 63 for three.

However, Andrew, brimming with confidence, found a reliable partner in Keacy Carty, and the duo stitched together a vital 59-run stand for the fourth wicket. Carty, who contributed a composed 34, eventually fell, followed shortly by Jahmar Hamilton, but by then, the damage had been done.

Andrew, refusing to be rattled, guided his team past the finish line, with Hayden Walsh Jr. ensuring a smooth conclusion to the chase.

Barbados Pride dismantle WI Academy in dominant fashion

Meanwhile, at Kensington Oval, Barbados Pride flexed their muscles, thrashing the West Indies Academy by an innings and 54 runs.

Resuming the day on 211 for six, still trailing by 131 runs, the WI Academy needed nothing short of a miraculous effort. However, despite a valiant 103 not out from Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, their fate was all but sealed.

Jomel Warrican was the chief architect of their downfall, weaving his magic to claim 6-104, while Ramon Simmonds provided able support with 4-43.

Bowen-Tuckett’s gritty knock, supported by cameo contributions from Joshua Bishop (28) and Johann Layne (27), only delayed the inevitable as Barbados wrapped up their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Harpy Eagles rally to overpower CCC

Over at the Guyana National Stadium, the defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles showcased their resilience, staging a remarkable comeback to claim an eight-wicket victory over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC).

Despite trailing for much of the contest, the Harpy Eagles’ bowlers produced a devastating display, bundling out CCC for just 132 after they resumed on 32 for three, leading by 64 runs.

At one stage, CCC seemed steady at 104 for four, but an alarming collapse saw them lose their last six wickets for 28 runs.

Veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul ran riot with a four-wicket haul, while Ronaldo Alimohamed and Shamar Joseph claimed two wickets apiece to stifle CCC’s resistance.

Chasing a target of 165, the Harpy Eagles wasted no time, as captain Tevin Imlach (80) and Matthew Nandu (69 not out) combined to ease their team to victory.

With three commanding victories shaping the landscape of the West Indies Championship, the competition is heating up, and the Scorpions will need to regroup quickly if they hope to claw their way back into contention.