Rushell Clayton back to winning ways in Italy

Rushell Clayton bounced back to winning ways with a facile victory in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Palio Citta della Quercia Rovereto 2022 on Tuesday.

The event was a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting held in Italy.

Clayton, who just missed a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in early August, clocked 53.75 seconds to beat Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine with 54.77 seconds and Gianna Woodruff of Oanama with 55.12 seconds.

- Advertisement -

Rushell Clayton’s compatriot Andrenette Knight fell and did not finish the event.

Junelle Bromfield was second in the women’s 400m in 51.86 seconds, with the race going to American Kaylin Whitney in 51.12 seconds, as Susanne Walli finished in third place in 52.10 seconds.

In the men’s equivalent, national record holder Rusheen McDonald finished third in 45.63 seconds, behind the winner, American Michael Cherry in 45.27 seconds, and Great Britain’s Alex Haydock-Wilson in 45.50 seconds.

Michael Campbell was eighth and last in the men’s 100m in 10.53 seconds, and Aisha Parught-Leer was down the track in 13th place in the women’s 300m in 9:03.60 minutes.