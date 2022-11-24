Rooting for the cause of CONCACAF teams in Qatar 

It’s early days yet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar, but already two of the four teams from the CONCACAF region have made promising starts, with the other two set for action on Wednesday.

At press time, only the United States of America and Mexico had so far taken to the field to compete. The US, led by the host of young, rising stars earning their living primarily in Europe’s top leagues, were held to a 1-1 result with Wales on Monday in Group B, while Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 result in Group C a day later.

Group B is completed by England and Iran, while Group C also has Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday Costa Rica was slated to engage Spain in Group E, and Canada had a date with Belgium in Group F, both games appearing much more difficult than those with the US and Mexico, thus far.

It would be a good advert for the CONCACAF region if the representatives in Qatar do well, as the next FIFA World Cup cycle in 2026 will be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

At this time FIFA has already allotted six places out of the expanded list of 48 teams to compete for glory, in the CONCACAF region, meaning in reality only three other countries will join the hosts then.

Doing well at this tournament is relative, but that would augur well for the teams. However, advancing from the group stage into the knockout round of 16 and beyond would definitely create much-needed confidence for the teams involved and those seeking to make their presence felt in four years’ time.

The US looked fresh and enterprising in their opening game against Wales, though they suffered more in the second half. It was a game they could have won, having taken the lead through Tim Weah in the first half when they were the better side by some distance.

However, sloppy defending in general and a clumsy challenge by Zimmerman in the penalty box gifted Gareth Bale and Wales the opportunity to equalize and earn a share of the points.

The US will face a big challenge on Friday when they face group leaders and favorite England, who hammered a hapless Iran 6-2 in the opener on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mexico looked slick in their build-ups but lacked a real cutting edge in the final third of their game against Poland, especially in the absence of point man Raul Jimenez, who doesn’t appear match-fit for 90 minutes.

The 1986 hosts appeared to have more presence at the centre-forward position when he entered the pitch in the second half. Still, the Mexicans have their goalkeeper and captain Guillermo Ochoa to thank for their point, having made a late penalty save on Poland’s captain and leading all-time goal scorer, Robert Lewandowski.

Saturday will be a make-or-break day for the Mexicans, who have often advanced beyond the group stage.

On that day they face a wounded Argentina, who were shocked 2-1 by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

The South Americans, led by the magnificent Lionel Messi, were on a 36-game unbeaten streak and just one shy of tying Italy’s all-time record. They took the lead through a Messi penalty, only for two quickfire second-half goals which turned the game on its head.

A loss for Argentina would almost certainly eliminate Messi and company, so Mexico had better brace for a backlash from the two-time champions.

However, in such a scenario, if the Mexicans can thwart Argentina for long periods, then panic and self-doubt could set in and hand Mexico a pathway to securing a favorable result.

The result of that game will go a far way in determining Mexico’s fate in Qatar.

We wish them well and though Costa Rica and Canada face difficult first games, we believe the North Americans, more so than Costa Rica, possess the quality to make some noise at their first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

We fear for the Central Americans, who we believe arrive at Qatar with too many ageing players, which might be to their detriment. Eight years ago, with a number of these players, Costa Rica topped their Group D against three former winners, Uruguay, Italy and England.

Then they defeated Uruguay 3-1, Italy 1-0 and drew with England 0-0. In the round of 16, they beat Greece 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 result in regulation to advance to the quarter-finals.

It was at this stage that their journey ended after going down 3-4 to the Netherlands on penalties after a 0-0 regulation score.

It’s unlikely that the core of that group would be still able to perform a such a high level eight years on with so many of their players so close to retirement.

Only time will tell.