Reggae Girlz to host Paraguay for international friendlies next month

The Reggae Girlz will host Paraguay for two international friendlies on November 10 and 13 as they continue preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The number 42 ranked Jamaican Senior Women’s team will face off against the number 51 ranked Paraguay at Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay, and the National Stadium in Kingston, as head coach Lorne Donaldson continues to fine-tune the squad for the world cup in New Zealand and Australia next July.

Meanwhile, the South American outfit will be keen to sharpen up for the FIFA Intercontinental playoffs in New Zealand come February 2023.

All players are expected to be available as the match will be played in a FIFA-approved window.

Jamaica qualified for their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament last July in Mexico while Paraguay achieved a respectable performance, and successfully qualified to the knockout stage with three wins and one loss in the group stage, including an impressive 3–2 victory over 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup debutant Chile. However, Paraguay was downed by powerhouse Brazil 0–2 in the semi-finals, before losing 1–3 to Argentina in the third-place playoffs, after taking the lead in the first half, thus repeating the 2006 performance in fourth place.

But with the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams, Paraguay qualified for the intercontinental playoffs for the first time in its history, where its quest for the maiden World Cup debut continues.

The Reggae Girlz lost their last international friendly match 1-0 to South Korea at the Hwaseong Stadium on September 3.

Choe Yu-ri, 27, scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute at the Hwaseong Sports Complex Stadium to decide the first of two friendlies against the Jamaicans.

Interim head coach Lorne Donaldson explained at the end of the match that these friendlies are crucial “winning is good but sometimes just evaluating and seeing what you have, that is what we are here for, playing good competition.”