Reggae Girl Becky Spencer returns to Chelsea on loan as Blues bolster goalkeeping options

Chelsea is delighted to welcome back experienced goalkeeper Becky Spencer, who has joined the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The move comes as a strategic response to unforeseen squad changes, ensuring stability between the posts.

The 34-year-old Jamaican international is no stranger to Stamford Bridge, having previously played for Chelsea between 2016 and 2018. During that period, she played a role in securing both a Women’s Super League title and an FA Cup, adding to an already decorated career that includes domestic triumphs with Arsenal, where she was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the 2006/07 season.

Spencer’s return is timely, following the unfortunate long-term injury to Femke Liefting and the recent announcement of Zecira Musovic’s pregnancy. Under league regulations, Chelsea has been able to register a replacement player outside of the transfer window.

A wealth of experience between the posts

Beyond her spells at Chelsea and Spurs, Spencer has donned the gloves for clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Gillingham, Soyaux, and Birmingham City, demonstrating resilience and adaptability throughout her career. Since joining Tottenham in 2019, she has been a key figure in their squad, showcasing her shot-stopping abilities and leadership on the field.

On the international stage, Spencer made her debut for Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz in 2021 and proudly represented her country at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, further solidifying her status as a top-tier goalkeeper.

Chelsea’s excitement for Spencer’s second stint

Welcoming Spencer back, Chelsea emphasized the importance of her experience and composure, particularly in a season where squad depth is crucial.

“Becky’s return gives us confidence and stability in a crucial area of the pitch. With her wealth of experience and familiarity with the club, we are excited to have her back as part of the team for the remainder of the season,” the club stated.

As Spencer prepares to don the No. 38 jersey once again, Chelsea fans will be eager to see the veteran shot-stopper back in action, bringing her commanding presence and winning mentality to the squad.