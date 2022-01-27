Coach Hall Says Reggae Boyz Ready for Mexico

New Reggae Boyz interim head coach Paul Hall says today’s crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Mexico will boil down to the mindset of his players, and he believes he’s seen enough to suggest that they are ready for the challenge.

Jamaica host Mexico in round nine of the CONCACAF Final Round campaign at 7:00 pm at Kingston’s National Stadium, with victory the most sought-after result for an ailing campaign whose hopes are fading with each passing round.

The Reggae Boyz are seven points off an automatic spot in the race for qualification, sitting in sixth place on seven points. The standings shows Canada on top with 16 points, one ahead of the USA, with Mexico and Panama tied on 14 points in third place. Costa Rica is next with nine points in fifth place. El Salvador is seventh on six points, with Honduras firmly rooted at the foot of the table on three points.

First through third will qualify automatically for the Qatar World Cup Finals later this year, while the fourth-placed team earns the right to an inter-continental playoff for a second shot at qualifying for Qatar.

What the Reggae Boyz need for victory

“It’s about what mindset the players have turned up with. This is all about mindset; we know what we’ve got to do. The players look engaged, they look like they are in the right mindset, and I think we need to carry that through to tonight’s (Wednesday) training, and then it’s all up to the players,” Hall told the media during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

He added: “We can help them through the game, and I think that the players know what’s expected of them. There is probably a slight anxiousness about them, which is good, because they are playing against a good team. But we are on home turf, so yeah, the mindset is the key, and I think the players’ mindset is good.”

Since the last round of games in November, Hall has replaced Theodore Whitmore. He was sacked on the recommendation of the JFF technical committee led by Rudolph Speid because it had lost confidence in his ability to lead the team to success.

Victory & Maximum Points Critical

And with the Reggae Boyz already behind the eight ball, victory and maximizing on points become even more critical, but Hall is also keen on not losing.

“I’ve made the point that we’ve got to take it one game at a time, and we’ve got to be hard to beat. Now winning the game is important, but not losing the game is quite vital to what we are doing, so it’s really important that we want to win every game that we play; the type of coach I am I play to win.

“However, during the game and during the story, it could easily change, so yes, the players already know what we need to do and what we want to do. Like I’ve said, it’s going out and executing the plan in the way how it was set out to be and then having thinking players who can adjust and adapt to what the games give them,” Hall slated at Wednesday news conference.

Loss to Peru had Lessons

A week ago, Hall assembled a team void of the senior professionals for an international-friendly game in Lima, Peru. Although exhibiting a decent rendition in the first half, the team surrendered in the second 45 minutes and went down 3-0.

But for Hall, there was enough on display to suggest that the players gravitated towards how he wanted them to play. “I’ve had a week with the team for Peru, and I think in the first half, you saw the benefits of having a week. I will have had two hours with this team, so it’s difficult for the style of play to come out. I can improve them to get the ball down and play,” Hall reasoned.

In September, the teams’ first meeting at the Azteca, Jamaica suffered a heart-breaking loss. Shamar Nicholson (65th minute) equalized Ernesto Vega Rojas’s (49th minute) opener, only for substitute Henry Martin to notch an 89th-minute winner.

Respect Goes Both Ways

Hall has expressed respect for the Mexicans, their style of play, and their quality but expects his players to command the same respect from the visitors, especially playing at home.

“There are a few Mexican players that I am looking forward to not seeing,” he said. “As a team, the movement and rotations that go on in their team are excellent. I think we will see a Mexican section that will probably see the game as winnable, but they won’t want to lose.

“They will have the same attitude as ourselves, so I feel it will be a tight affair, but while we respect the Mexicans and what they bring, I will ask my team to make Mexico respect what we bring with our energy, with our rhythm and with our desire and obviously the fact that we are at home.”

As such, he’s expecting the visitors to attack the flanks based on their style of play over the years. “They possess the ball very well, and it is not even so much about individuals; it’s the movements of Mexico; they are comfortable in possession, they rotate, they like to drop people into defense to try to build their attacks. We’ve got to prepare for that and not be surprised by that because Mexico can play some very attacking, quick football. The two wide men are people that we’ve got to keep our eyes on.”

At Least 7 points from 3 Games

Following Thursday night’s game against Mexico, the Boyz will travel to Panama City on Friday for Sunday’s game against that country. They are scheduled to return home on Monday to prepare for Costa Rica’s visit for Wednesday’s game.

Realistically, Hall and the Reggae Boyz will be looking for at least seven points if they are to reignite their chances at making it to Qatar.

But will they achieve the same? Only time will tell.

The Jamaican squad is Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Andre Blake, Kevin Stewart, Damion Lowe, Alvas Powell, Lamar Walker, Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Junior Flemmings, Peter Vassell, Devon Williams, Bobby Reid, Liam Moore, Andre Gray, Michail Antonio, Etham Pinnock, Javon East, Gregory Leigh, Cory Burke, Javain Brown, Daniel Johnson, and Ravel Morrison.

In other games today, Canada travels to Honduras for an 8:05 pm start; EL Salvador visits the US for a 7:00 pm start time, and Costa Rica welcomes Panama for a 9:05 pm game.