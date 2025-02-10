Reggae Boyz set sights on U-17 World Cup as Qualifiers begin

Guatemala City, Guatemala – The Reggae Boyz’ Under-17 squad embarks on a determined mission Monday as they commence their CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualifying campaign against St. Lucia at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

With aspirations of securing a third-ever appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the young Jamaicans are eager to make a bold statement in their opening Group H clash.

Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM local time, marking the first step in a journey that could lead them to Qatar in November 2025.

Confidence high ahead of Group H battles

Placed in Group H alongside St. Lucia, the Cayman Islands, and El Salvador, the Reggae Boyz coaching staff exudes confidence in their squad’s ability to dominate the competition. Having prepared for nearly a year since April 2024, the team believes they are fully equipped to navigate the group stage successfully.

- Advertisement -

While El Salvador looms as their fiercest competitor, the Boyz remain laser-focused on securing early victories against St. Lucia and the Cayman Islands to ensure momentum and a top-group finish.

Only the group winners will automatically qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, making each match a pivotal stepping stone toward that ultimate goal.

Squad prepared for Guatemala’s conditions

Adapting to Guatemala’s altitude and climate has been a key component of the Boyz’ training. In preparation, the team conducted high-altitude sessions in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains, a strategic move designed to enhance endurance and breathing efficiency under pressure.

The squad itself is a blend of top homegrown talent and rising international prospects, including Getafe’s Ayden McFarlane, Inter Miami’s Cadriano Marsh, and New York City FC’s Jabar Johnson. Additionally, key domestic-based players from Mount Pleasant Academy, Glenmuir High, and Jamaica College round out a well-balanced unit poised for success.

With no injury concerns and a full roster at their disposal, the coaching staff has emphasized tactical discipline and composure as the team prepares to lay down a marker against St. Lucia.

Aiming for a perfect group stage

While much attention is on the final group match against El Salvador, the coaching staff has cautioned against complacency in the early fixtures. The Boyz are determined to secure victories in all three group games, eliminating any margin for error and ensuring a smooth passage to Qatar.

As Jamaica sets out on another historic U-17 World Cup journey, expectations are high. With a rich footballing tradition and a squad brimming with raw talent and ambition, the young Reggae Boyz are ready to stake their claim on the international stage—starting with a statement performance against St. Lucia.