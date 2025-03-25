Reggae Boyz set for Gold Cup qualification showdown at Sabina Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Reggae Boyz stand on the brink of booking their spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, but first, they must navigate the return leg of their preliminary clash against St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday.

With kickoff set for 7:00 pm (local time) at Sabina Park, head coach Steve McClaren has urged his squad to maintain focus and deliver a commanding performance in front of the home crowd.

McClaren calls for intensity

Despite securing a favorable result in the first leg, McClaren has warned against complacency. The former England manager emphasized the importance of starting strong and finishing the job with authority.

“This is a moment where we need to be ruthless. We can’t afford to switch off and give them any belief. The expectation is that we control the game from start to finish,” McClaren said in Monday’s pregame press conference.

Jamaica’s performance in the first leg showcased their attacking quality, with Leon Bailey and Shamar Nicholson proving dangerous in the final third. However, defensive lapses allowed St. Vincent to create a few half-chances, something McClaren wants tightened up.

- Advertisement -

“We had moments where we lost concentration, and we’ve worked on that. At this level, you can’t give teams a lifeline. We have to be relentless from the first whistle,” he added.

Damion Lowe joins the squad to bolster defense

A significant boost for the Reggae Boyz comes with the inclusion of experienced defender Damion Lowe, who has been added to the squad for this crucial encounter. Lowe’s leadership at the back will be instrumental in ensuring Jamaica remains solid while allowing the attacking players the freedom to dictate play.

Lowe, speaking ahead of the match, expressed his excitement about contributing: “It’s always an honor to represent Jamaica, and I know what’s at stake here. We want to make sure we handle business and secure qualification in front of our fans.”

His presence alongside Ethan Pinnock and captain Andre Blake in goal should provide the defensive stability McClaren has been seeking.

Fans expected to create electric atmosphere at Sabina Park

McClaren has made it clear that he wants the home fans to turn Sabina Park into a fortress on Tuesday night. The Reggae Boyz have thrived in front of passionate support, and with Gold Cup qualification within reach, the energy from the stands could provide an extra push.

“We’ve seen how incredible Jamaican fans can be. We want Sabina Park rocking and pushing the players forward,” McClaren urged.

With the finishing line in sight, Jamaica has the firepower, experience, and home advantage to complete their mission. Now, it’s all about execution.

A win on Tuesday will officially confirm Jamaica’s place in the 2025 Gold Cup group stage, keeping their regional dominance intact. With the stage set, the Reggae Boyz are ready to deliver.