Sports

Reggae Boyz set for Gold Cup qualification showdown at Sabina Park

Reggae Boyz
Jamaica's Reggae Boyz (Photo credit: FB @CONCACAF)
By Ian Burnett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Reggae Boyz stand on the brink of booking their spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, but first, they must navigate the return leg of their preliminary clash against St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday.

With kickoff set for 7:00 pm (local time) at Sabina Park, head coach Steve McClaren has urged his squad to maintain focus and deliver a commanding performance in front of the home crowd.

McClaren calls for intensity

Despite securing a favorable result in the first leg, McClaren has warned against complacency. The former England manager emphasized the importance of starting strong and finishing the job with authority.

“This is a moment where we need to be ruthless. We can’t afford to switch off and give them any belief. The expectation is that we control the game from start to finish,” McClaren said in Monday’s pregame press conference.

Jamaica’s performance in the first leg showcased their attacking quality, with Leon Bailey and Shamar Nicholson proving dangerous in the final third. However, defensive lapses allowed St. Vincent to create a few half-chances, something McClaren wants tightened up.

- Advertisement -

“We had moments where we lost concentration, and we’ve worked on that. At this level, you can’t give teams a lifeline. We have to be relentless from the first whistle,” he added.

Damion Lowe joins the squad to bolster defense

A significant boost for the Reggae Boyz comes with the inclusion of experienced defender Damion Lowe, who has been added to the squad for this crucial encounter. Lowe’s leadership at the back will be instrumental in ensuring Jamaica remains solid while allowing the attacking players the freedom to dictate play.

Lowe, speaking ahead of the match, expressed his excitement about contributing: “It’s always an honor to represent Jamaica, and I know what’s at stake here. We want to make sure we handle business and secure qualification in front of our fans.”

His presence alongside Ethan Pinnock and captain Andre Blake in goal should provide the defensive stability McClaren has been seeking.

Fans expected to create electric atmosphere at Sabina Park

McClaren has made it clear that he wants the home fans to turn Sabina Park into a fortress on Tuesday night. The Reggae Boyz have thrived in front of passionate support, and with Gold Cup qualification within reach, the energy from the stands could provide an extra push.

“We’ve seen how incredible Jamaican fans can be. We want Sabina Park rocking and pushing the players forward,” McClaren urged.

With the finishing line in sight, Jamaica has the firepower, experience, and home advantage to complete their mission. Now, it’s all about execution.

A win on Tuesday will officially confirm Jamaica’s place in the 2025 Gold Cup group stage, keeping their regional dominance intact. With the stage set, the Reggae Boyz are ready to deliver.

More Stories

KC romps home 34th title, Hydel snatches first on dramatic last day at Champs 2023

Kingston College hunts centennial Champs glory as Hydel, Edwin Allen brace for girls’ showdown

The stage is set for the 2025 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships, widely known as Champs, where the battle...
Wayne Pinnock in action in the men's long jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games inside Stade de France on Tuesday evening.

Jamaica ends World Indoors in spectacular style with triple medal haul

Jamaican long jumper Wayne Pinnock came agonizingly close to gold at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday, delivering a...
Devynne Charlton

Devynne Charlton defends 60m hurdles title in historic Nanjing final

Devynne Charlton reaffirmed her dominance in the 60m hurdles, successfully defending her World Indoor Championship title in a breathtaking final in Nanjing on Sunday. The...
Senior Squash Championships

Mahfood and Walters dominate All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships in electrifying finals

Under the dazzling lights of the Liguanea Club in New Kingston, the 45th All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships reached a thrilling climax on Saturday...
Kingston College members celebrate with the Mortimer Geddes Trophy after retaining the boys' title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Champs at the National Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s next generation of track and field titans ready to conquer Champs 25

Kingston, Jamaica – As the nation’s premier high school track and field event, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships (Champs) looms on the horizon, anticipation is at an all-time...
Demario Prince

Prince and Campbell fight to the finish in World Indoors 60m hurdles final

In a fiercely contested final at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Jamaica’s Demario Prince and Jerome Campbell showcased determination and resilience, finishing sixth...
Jodi Munn-Barrow

Jodi Munn-Barrow claims victory in landmark win for women’s golf

Jamaica’s Jodi Munn-Barrow has added another illustrious chapter to her storied golf career, emerging victorious at the prestigious Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open revently. Overcoming...
Reggae Boyz revamp line-up with Bailey, Hayden for USA Nations League Quarter-finals showdown

Reggae Boyz escape St. Vincent stalemate thanks to Leon Bailey’s late penalty

Jamaica’s head coach Steve McClaren did not mince words after the Reggae Boyz narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat in their CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary...
Soca Warriors trinidad

Late heroics propel Soca Warriors past Cuba in Gold Cup showdown

In a battle of resilience and determination, Trinidad and Tobago clawed their way back from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over...
Raymond Richards

Jamaica’s Raymond Richards soars to high jump bronze in thrilling senior debut at World Indoors

Jamaican high jumper Raymond Richards made a remarkable entrance onto the global stage, securing a historic bronze medal at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in China. In his senior international debut,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Appeals court reinstates portions of Florida election law immigrant voting

New York court blocks immigrant voting law, impacting Caribbean diaspora

Skip to content