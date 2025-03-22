Sports

Reggae Boyz escape St. Vincent stalemate thanks to Leon Bailey’s late penalty

Reggae Boyz revamp line-up with Bailey, Hayden for USA Nations League Quarter-finals showdown
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, July 12, 2021, Jamaica forward Leon Bailey moves the ball against Suriname during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C soccer match, in Orlando, USA. English Premier League team Aston Villa has announced Saturday July 31, 2021, an agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey from German club Bayer Leverkusen. (AP Photo/John Raoux, FILE)
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica’s head coach Steve McClaren did not mince words after the Reggae Boyz narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat in their CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary tie against St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.

A late penalty from Leon Bailey salvaged a 1-1 draw, but McClaren admitted his team’s performance left much to be desired.

“I think we dominated the game. I think we had 75 percent possession, created 15 opportunities, six on target, and the goalkeeper played well, but I don’t know how we didn’t score,” McClaren remarked, frustration evident in his tone. “We knew St. Vincent would be tough—hard-working, organized—and I warned everyone not to underestimate them.”

Missed chances and costly errors

The Boyz entered the match as firm favorites, but their finishing woes and defensive lapses allowed St. Vincent to push them to the brink of defeat. Ethan Pinnock had the ball in the net early on, only for the goal to be disallowed due to the ball going out of play in the build-up. Shamar Nicholson and Sue-Lae McCalla both squandered golden opportunities in the first half, while Dexter Lembikisa’s apparent goal was ruled out for offside interference by Bailey.

McClaren lamented the wasted chances but pointed to a deeper issue—complacency. “Some of the opportunities we had, on another day, we’d be two or three goals up before they even scored. That’s football. It happens.” He added that the players have to be sharper, more clinical.

Those misses came back to haunt Jamaica when Oalex Anderson capitalized on a defensive mistake to fire past Andre Blake in the 64th minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. “One mistake and we concede,” McClaren reflected.

Bailey’s ice-cold nerves save the Reggae Boyz

With time slipping away and the prospect of an upset looming, Jamaica threw everything forward. Pinnock came close with a powerful header, and substitute Renaldo Cephas injected pace and energy, stretching the Vincentian defense. Just when it seemed the Boyz would leave empty-handed, they were awarded a last-gasp penalty.

McClaren praised Bailey’s composure in stepping up to convert what was effectively the last kick of the game. “It takes a moment like that. I’ve had many in my career—someone has to step forward and take responsibility. There was no one better than Leon to do it. He’s in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, he has that presence, and he delivered when we needed him most.”

‘We must be better’ – McClaren

Despite salvaging a draw, McClaren made it clear that improvements are non-negotiable ahead of Tuesday’s decisive second leg at Sabina Park. “We’re not dealing with a draw. We need to get the result,” he asserted, before noting that his side has to be better, eliminate mistakes and take their chances. He noted that St. Vincent showed intensity and aggression, and they have to match that from the start.

McClaren acknowledged the team would analyze the game objectively, free from emotions tied to the scoreline. “We’ll assess everything. The players know what’s required. There’s no easy game in the Caribbean—we got away with one here, and we must ensure we don’t allow St. Vincent those transitions where they are so dangerous.”

Jamaica holds a slight advantage due to the away goal rule, but McClaren made it clear that complacency must not creep in again. “Come Tuesday, we must be as one—focused, clinical, and ruthless.”

