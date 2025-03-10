Sports

Red Force and Harpy Eagles soar to victory in West Indies Championship

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – T&T Red Force delivered a masterclass in bowling on Saturday, clinching a 125-run victory over the West Indies Academy on the final day of their West Indies Championship fourth-round clash.

The match, played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, saw off-spinner Bryan Charles produce a mesmerizing spell, dismantling the Academy’s batting lineup with career-best figures of 6-47.

With the Academy set a target of 278 for victory, Charles spearheaded the Red Force attack, ensuring that the chase never gained momentum. The Academy, who had put up a respectable 268 in their first innings, crumbled under relentless pressure, eventually being bowled out for 152.

Red Force set the stage

The final day began with Red Force resuming their second innings at 218-9, adding just 23 more runs before being dismissed for 241. While the total appeared competitive, all eyes were on how the Academy’s batsmen would respond under the pressure of a fourth-innings chase.

That question was answered swiftly, as Charles wasted no time in dismantling the opposition.

Charles weaves his magic

The off-spinner’s devastating spell began with the early dismissals of Mbeki Joseph (14), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (7), and Jordan Johnson (0)—sending shockwaves through the Academy line-up. With wickets tumbling at one end, pace bowler Anderson Phillip joined the onslaught, removing Justin Jagessar (4) and Rivaldo Clarke (1) to leave the Academy reeling at five down for just 54 runs.

Despite a valiant effort from captain Ackeem Auguste (30), the Academy found no respite. Once Jayden Seales removed Joshua Bishop (12), the lower order collapsed in quick succession, allowing Charles to clean up the tail and secure victory in just 13.3 overs of work.

Harpy Eagles soar past Jamaica at Sabina Park

Meanwhile, at Sabina Park in Jamaica, the Guyana Harpy Eagles wrapped up a commanding 214-run victory over Jamaica, handing the Scorpions a crushing defeat.

Set an unlikely target of 489, Jamaica resumed their second innings on 179-3, still requiring an improbable 310 more runs. Their hopes were briefly bolstered by overnight batsman Kirk McKenzie, who fought admirably to post a stunning 147 off 249 balls, featuring 15 fours and five sixes.

However, the Scorpions’ resistance fizzled out after lunch, thanks to a brilliant display of spin bowling from Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy Permaul.

Spin decimates Jamaica’s lineup

Jamaica’s hopes of an extraordinary comeback took an early hit when Javelle Glenn (14) fell to Ronaldo Alimohamed after adding just 10 more runs in the morning session. Although McKenzie continued his fine innings, wickets fell at regular intervals, leaving him with no support at the other end.

Once McKenzie’s defiant knock came to an end, the rest of the Scorpions’ line-up folded meekly, bowled out for 274 in 85 overs.

Motie (4-69 off 25 overs) and Permaul (3-50 off 17 overs) proved unplayable, bamboozling the middle and lower order.

Seamer Alimohamed (3-42 off 12 overs) delivered a stellar all-round performance, finishing with match figures of 9-69, cementing his role as a key player in the Harpy Eagles’ dominant win.

A championship round to remember

With these emphatic victories, both T&T Red Force and the Guyana Harpy Eagles have made strong statements in the West Indies Championship. Bryan Charles’ six-wicket masterclass and Kirk McKenzie’s resilient century were standout performances in a round marked by thrilling cricket and decisive wins.

As the tournament progresses, the Red Force and Harpy Eagles will look to carry this momentum forward, while Jamaica and the West Indies Academy regroup to mount a stronger challenge in the next round.

