Rayudu’s blazing 74 powers India Masters past West Indies for IML glory

The West Indies Masters fell short of championship glory yesterday as India Masters, led by a sensational innings from Ambati Rayudu, surged to a commanding six-wicket victory in the final of the inaugural International Masters League (IML).

At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, the Caribbean veterans set a respectable target of 148 for seven in their 20 overs. But Rayudu’s breathtaking 74 off 50 balls—laced with nine boundaries and three towering sixes—saw the hosts chase down the total with ease, reaching 149 for four in just 17.1 overs.

Simmons and Smith provide solid start

Batting first after being sent in, the West Indies Masters got off to a promising start, thanks to Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith. Simmons dazzled with a fluent 57 off 41 balls, striking five fours and a six, while Smith’s 45 off 35 balls included six boundaries and two powerful sixes.

However, the momentum faltered as India’s bowling attack tightened its grip. Vinay Kumar was the chief destroyer, claiming three wickets for 26 runs, while Shahbaz Nadeem stifled the middle order with a miserly 2-12 from his four overs.

Rayudu takes center stage

Chasing 149, India Masters made their intentions clear early on, with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar contributing a composed 25 at the top of the order. But it was Rayudu who stole the show, dismantling the West Indies attack with a masterful innings that all but sealed the fate of the contest.

With the finish line in sight, Yuvraj Singh (13 not out) and Stuart Binny (16 not out) guided India Masters to victory, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home crowd.

West Indies bowling effort fall short

Despite the best efforts of Ashley Nurse, who emerged as the most effective bowler for the West Indies Masters with figures of 2-22, the visitors struggled to contain India’s batting line-up. Lacking penetration in the middle overs, the Caribbean side failed to build sustained pressure, ultimately allowing the game to slip away.

For the West Indies Masters, the defeat marked a disappointing end to an otherwise strong campaign in the inaugural IML. Despite flashes of brilliance from their batting stalwarts, they were outplayed by an India Masters side that rose to the occasion on home soil.

As the dust settles on the tournament, the Caribbean veterans will take valuable lessons from their journey, hoping to come back stronger in future editions. Meanwhile, India Masters bask in the glory of being crowned the first-ever IML champions, with Rayudu’s brilliance ensuring their place in history.