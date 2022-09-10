fbpx
Puerto Rico earn Men’s U17 ticket with draw against Aruba

By Santana Salmon

BRADENTON, Florida,– Puerto Rico punched their ticket to the 2023 Concacaf Men’s Under-17 (CMU17) Championship following a 0-0 draw with Aruba to close Qualifying on Thursday morning at the IMG Academy in Florida.

Puerto Rico completed the four-match slate with a 3W-1D-0L record.

The result earned them a first-place finish in Group B and a spot in next year’s CMU17 Championship.

In the other match of the day in Group B, Martinique put a bow on their third-place campaign with a 5-0 triumph over Anguilla.

Samy Loties led the way with a brace, getting his goals in the 8’ and 63’.

Also finding the back of the net for Les Matinino were Matheo Demoniere-leprix in the 30’, Yan Vinceslas in the 69’ and Theo Suivant in the 88’.

