Paralympians speak out proudly on March 11 as Paralympic Day

The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) and the Paralympic movement in Jamaica will celebrate Paralympic Day on March 11. His Excellency Most Honorable Sir Patrick Linton Allen, Governor-General, recently issued the proclamation.

The first national movement in the Caribbean and Central America to have a Head of State so proclaimed, Jamaica’s Paralympians and para-athletes are speaking out proudly on what will now be an annual milestone event. Neville Sinclair, a very accomplished Paralympian whose feats as an athlete and now as JPA’s first Sports Manager, continue to motivate many. He said, “it’s really a great feeling for this historic day will always be remembered by past and present athletes. I have been to at least 10 Paralympic games, equally as an athlete and coach, and this day brings greater joy and pride and at the same time humility as I look forward to celebrating it as an acknowledgment of our contribution to sports, sport development, and our society and a legacy that will live on forever. Amen.”

The sport of taekwondo debuted for Jamaica at the 2019 Para Pan American Games and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Shauna-Kay Hines, a well-decorated medalist and a UWI graduand in sport leadership and management, has the distinction of being the first para-athlete to represent Jamaica in that sport at those games and to earn the bronze medal in the former games. “Having our Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, proclaim March 11 as ‘Paralympic Day’ in Jamaica is paving the way for the next generation of para-athletes to experience joy, inspiration, a celebration of fitness, sports culture, opportunities, and inclusion. I want to thank him for highlighting our hard work and dedication in representing our homeland globally,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Theodor Subba created history also at the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games in the sport of judo which hitherto did not have national representation at those games. The Para Pan-American bronze medalist and UWI second-year student in public policy and management who also is a javelin thrower, said: “The move to mark March 11 as Paralympic Day is a welcomed one, as it not only honors our local Para athletes but helps to raise awareness of the Paralympic movement here in Jamaica. Raising public awareness is important, as it reminds the general population that people with disabilities are more than capable of leading full lives. I hope this declaration also helps to encourage people with disabilities to embody the values of the Paralympic movement and live their lives courageously. [I hope they will] forever be determined to excel and inspire others while breaking down barriers to help create a society that’s more equitable and accessible for all.”

The “Ambassador,” Alphanso Cunningham, a Paralympic Games and World Championship gold medalist and world record holder who has the enviable distinction of breaking his world record three times at one international event, reacted consciously.

“This is a very happy and proud feeling for me and my colleagues. It will cement our connection with the past greats who had set the trend which is inspiring tomorrow’s athletes. Awesome day for us, awesome time for Jamaica.”

Newport Fersan Jamaica Scholarship recipient and second year UWI undergraduate student in marketing, Chadwick Campbell, is a world athletics para championship athlete. He said, “It is always an honor to be recognized for the hard work you do, and for the Governor-General to name March 11 as Paralympic Day is an uplifting feeling.

“It is really satisfying to know that we are getting closer to a society where para-athletes are seen not for their disabilities but for their abilities,” he stated.

Paralympian Shane Hudson, the 400m specialist, who has in his cabinet, medals from the World Para Athletics Championships, Para Pan American Games, and other international competitions, shares his pride: “It’s brilliant that we celebrate para-athletes and particularly Paralympians. This will help the Paralympic movement to grow in Jamaica so we can rival more developed countries. It will also inspire young talent with a disability to get into sport and choose this as a career.”

But perhaps Athletes’ Commission Chairman, JPA Director, and the young and gifted para-badminton player and Attorney-at-Law, Travis Ebanks, expresses the emotion and pride of it all. “We live by the mantra, country above self, and our para-athletes continue to do just that while distinguishing themselves on the world stage despite the many obstacles and resource constraints we encounter while representing the best Jamaica has to offer. As we celebrate this occasion, we pause to thank our key stakeholders and partners who continue to support us. We would not have been this indomitable without your support. Happy Paralympic Day, Jamaica!

With successful advances on the international stage in sports other than track and field, the Jamaica Paralympic Association continues to offer its athletes a menu of sports, including fencing, pistol shooting, para surfing, and badminton. Paralympic Day will provide the national movement with not only a stage to celebrate its past successes but also a vision of an inspiring future for its able and capable athletes.