Newly resurfaced National Stadium track upholds elite standards, says Minister Grange

Jamaica’s premier athletics venue, the National Stadium, has received a significant upgrade with the completion of its newly resurfaced running track—delivered ahead of schedule and maintaining its elite status.

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange praised the efficiency and expertise of the local and international teams responsible for the transformation.

Grange, who toured the facility Wednesday, assured the public that the resurfacing was completed within the allocated US$350,000 budget, with no additional costs to taxpayers.

A cutting-edge track

The resurfacing was led by Rekortan, a globally renowned track supplier, in collaboration with Independence Park Limited (IPL). Tim Jordan, Vice President of Rekortan, commended the outcome, declaring:

“I would say that this track has been resurfaced, and the quality of the track is fantastic and the quality is second to none relative to the resurfacing that we’ve put [on] top of the existing surface for sure.”

- Advertisement -

Doug Stone, another Vice President at Rekortan and an expert in track installations across North America, reinforced this confidence, stating:

“I believe that your performance is going to be at a level as good as before or better. And I feel that you have a world-class running surface here.”

National Stadium track maintains elite certification

Concerns had surfaced about whether the track’s certification had been affected by the resurfacing. Stone swiftly dismissed any doubts, confirming:

“The track has not been de-rated. You still have a surface that went over a world-class one certification, and what we’ve done is install the surface and ensure all lane and event markings are up to Class One certified standards.”

Grand Slam Track’s Venue Director, Don Lockerbie, also addressed these reports, making it clear that the National Stadium’s track remains at the pinnacle of international standards.

“The track in its current condition right now is world-class, and it’s going to perform beautifully… Any record set on this track will stand. The track certification is Class One, and it wouldn’t have to go through another classification until the end of its five-year standings.”

Lockerbie further emphasized the seamless collaboration that brought the project to fruition:

“Our relationship at Grand Slam Track with the minister, the government, IPL, and Major Brown has been nothing but stellar. We’ve all worked really hard together to put this beautiful track in place. It’s safe, it’s fast, and it proudly represents the colors of the Jamaican flag.”

A track built for champions

With Jamaica’s rich history in track and field, the resurfaced stadium is set to host record-breaking performances for years to come. In a symbolic show of confidence in the new track, Minister Grange took part in a spirited race alongside Rekortan’s Tim Jordan and Doug Stone, sprint legend Asafa Powell, and Grand Slam Track’s Don Lockerbie.

Jamaica’s National Stadium, now reinforced with a world-class surface, is primed to continue producing top-tier athletic achievements, solidifying the island’s status as a global powerhouse in track and field.

Caption: The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange (centre) in a race on the new running track at the National Stadium with (from left) Tim Jordan and Doug Stone both of Rekortan; the former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell and Grand Slam Track Venue Director, Don Lockerbie.