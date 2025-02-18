New policy could open doors for overseas players to join Soca Warriors

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – A ground-breaking policy change could soon revolutionize Trinidad and Tobago’s national football team by significantly widening the pool of eligible senior international players.

Kieron Edwards, the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), has revealed that a legislative amendment is in the works to allow players over the age of 18, with at least one Trinidadian grandparent, to represent the Soca Warriors. Currently, this pathway is available only to junior players, but with the proposed change, top-tier talent with Caribbean roots could be drawn into the national team.

Policy under review by key government bodies

The policy has already been forwarded by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development to the Ministry of National Security and the Attorney General’s Office for review. Edwards, speaking in a recent interview on WESN TV, expressed optimism that the legal adjustments could be finalized within a matter of weeks—just in time for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in June.

“I would say that we are about two to three weeks away from having this document being furnished to take to Parliament,” he disclosed. “They are just reviewing it at this point, so I would hope that within a couple weeks we can have this document, right after Carnival plays, and look to have this law amended in time for the World Cup games in June.”

A strategic move to strengthen the squad

Edwards underscored the significance of expanding eligibility, explaining that Trinidad and Tobago had previously leveraged this rule for their Under-17 squad but had been unable to do the same for senior players.

“So, it’s just around having grandparentage, being able to represent and to get a passport at any age,” he clarified.

He also acknowledged that some of the country’s most promising young footballers had opted to play for other national teams due to the current restrictions. “We utilized it just recently with this Under-17 team here, but at the senior level, we have players, because of some of the levels of our players at such a young age, they don’t take it up,” he explained.

Missed opportunities & future prospects

The TTFA President went on to reveal that Trinidad and Tobago had narrowly missed out on securing two England-based players due to the existing limitations. He specifically pointed to a young talent currently part of Arsenal’s England youth setup.

“We have two players right now who are on the England team that we were close to getting. We want to protect what’s going on, but we have a young man from Arsenal who is in the England youth set-up that we were close to getting,” he shared.

With this legislative push, Trinidad and Tobago hopes to prevent future losses of elite talent while reinforcing its competitive edge on the international football stage. If the policy is approved, the Soca Warriors could soon welcome a wave of high-caliber players eager to don the red, black, and white.

As anticipation builds, the countdown to June’s World Cup Qualifiers continues—with T&T officials racing against the clock to implement the new eligibility criteria in time for the nation’s most crucial matches ahead.