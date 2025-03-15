Sports

New Bellevue Hospital Family Room named in honor of Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Bellevue Hospital, Jamaica’s largest mental health facility, officially unveiled its new Family Room on Friday, dedicating the space as the Leon Bailey Wellness Lounge in recognition of the football star’s contributions to the project.

Bailey, the 27-year-old Aston Villa winger and Reggae Boy, is one of three major sponsors behind the JMD $3 million initiative, alongside the Bounty Killer Foundation and philanthropist Suzette Thompson. The newly opened lounge is designed to provide a comfortable space for patients’ families and caregivers, further enhancing Bellevue’s commitment to holistic patient care.

 

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Bailey shared how deeply personal the cause is to him.

“I’ve experienced family members of mine with mental illness. I know what it is like, so to be here today giving back and helping others is a great feeling,” he said. “We can’t take mental illness for a joke because it’s not. Sometimes we take it for granted, and hopefully, this will shed some light and get more people on board.”

Bailey’s foundation, the Leon Bailey Foundation, has been working with Bellevue since 2024, and he hopes to expand the partnership in the future.

“Giving back means a lot to me. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces gives me a lot of love inside. I just want to share that,” he added.

Bellevue CEO Suzette Buchanan praised Bailey’s involvement, calling him an “authentic national treasure” and a valuable advocate for mental health awareness.

“With Leon Bailey coming on board, we are hoping others will see the need to partner with us. We are the only psychiatric hospital in Jamaica and one of the leading ones in the English-speaking Caribbean,” she said.

Buchanan also acknowledged dancehall icon Rodney ‘Bounty Killer’ Price and Suzette Thompson for their contributions, emphasizing the importance of continued community support.

Bailey hopes his role in the project will inspire others—particularly fellow public figures—to use their platforms to bring awareness to mental health challenges.

“A lot of people in the spotlight probably don’t understand the importance of giving a word of encouragement,” he noted. “They don’t know what that can do for somebody’s life.”

ExxonMobil Guyana oil

ExxonMobil unveils major gas project in Guyana

