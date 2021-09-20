Mount Pleasant Clobber Harbour View 3-1, Tivoli, Vere End 0-0

Mount Pleasant Football Academy trounced Harbour View Football Club 3-1, while it was all squared between Tivoli Gardens and Vere United at the end of the first legs of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel.

In Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, 17-year-old Devonte Campbell, Kesslon Hall and Jourdain Fletcher put Mount Pleasant FA 3-0 up before Tyrese Williams pulled one back for the “Stars of the East” in time added.

Teenager Campbell, in only his second start for the ST Ann-based club, gave his team the lead on the half-hour mark when he slammed a left-footer past the hapless Tafari Chambers in goal.

Hall then lobbed Chambers from 14 metres on 54 minutes to double the lead before Fletcher increased the lead 15 minutes from the end of regulation play.

Williams then gave his team a lifeline when he headed home in time added.

In the second game between Tivoli Gardens and Vere United, which ended 0-0, Tivoli Gardens looked the better team in the first 45 minutes, but Vere returned a better team in the second half but neither team was able to secure an advantage ahead of Wednesday’s return leg at the same venue.

The winners on aggregate will advance to the semi-finals where the top two finishers in the first phase, Waterhouse Football Club and Cavalier Football Club, await.