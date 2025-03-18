McClaren puts faith in homegrown talent for CONCACAF Gold Cup showdown

Jamaica’s national football team is set to take the field for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers with an unprecedented level of local representation in recent years.

Head coach Steve McClaren has named nine Jamaica Premier League (JPL) players in his 23-man squad—marking the highest number of homegrown selections for an official match in years. The bold decision signals McClaren’s growing confidence in the island’s talent, a trust forged through months of keen observation and hands-on assessment.

A shift in selection

The announcement, made last Friday, highlights McClaren’s commitment to integrating home-based talent into the national setup. While JPL players have been featured in international friendlies, this is the first time since 2022 that so many have been given the chance in a high-stakes competitive fixture. The last instance came under former interim head coach Paul Hall, who selected 13 Jamaican-based players for the final CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

McClaren, who has been meticulously evaluating local talent since earlier this year, believes the players have earned their place.

“The camp we had a few weeks ago, the two games against Trinidad, we worked nearly five days with them—it gave me great insight into their abilities and character. From that, I gained confidence that I can put them in the squad and know they will deliver,” McClaren stated.

- Advertisement -

Cavalier and Mount Pleasant lead local contingent

Reigning JPL champions Cavalier FC, fresh off their high-profile clash with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, have two representatives: Captain Richard King and left-back Christopher Ainsworth. Meanwhile, current league leaders Mount Pleasant Football Academy contribute the most local players, with five inclusions: Shaquan Davis, Kyle Ming, Fitzroy Cummings, Jahshaun Anglin, and Captain Sue-Lae McCalla.

The remaining two home-based selections, Warner Brown and Tyreek Magee, come from Arnett Gardens and Vere Phoenix, respectively. Brown, the JPL’s top scorer with 18 goals in 26 matches, has particularly caught McClaren’s eye.

“I liked him in camp; he’s a goalscorer. In the game we watched, he netted a hat-trick—it made including him in the squad an easy decision. He’s quick, makes sharp runs, and has a keen eye for goal,” McClaren explained. “We need to find that hidden gem for the number nine position, and Warner has an opportunity in these two games to stake his claim.”

More local additions on the horizon?

With the squad finalized, McClaren hinted that additional local call-ups could still be on the cards, particularly from Cavalier, whose strong performances against Inter Miami left an impression.

“I’ve seen Cavalier more than any other team, so I know their players well. Some were very close to making the squad and are now on standby. We’ve already had injuries this week, and with another weekend of games ahead, we may need replacements,” he had said.

He also praised the depth of talent within Cavalier’s ranks, highlighting players such as Dwayne Atkinson, Jalmaro Calvin, Shamar Watson, and Adrian Reid.

“They proved their quality in the two legs against Inter Miami. There’s real talent on this island,” McClaren affirmed.

Balancing local talent with international experience

While the inclusion of nine home-based players is a significant boost for local football, McClaren is also relying on the experience of overseas professionals to ensure Jamaica’s qualification. The return of England-based stars such as Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock, and Bobby Reid adds a layer of experience to the squad.

“We know this is a difficult game, so we’ve selected the strongest squad available to us at this time—one that is good enough to get the job done,” McClaren said confidently.

Jamaica will face St Vincent and the Grenadines in a two-legged playoff, with the first match set for this Friday at Arnos Vale Stadium and the decisive second leg next week Tuesday at Sabina Park. The mission is clear: secure a CONCACAF Gold Cup berth and continue building a formidable squad blending local and international talent.

Full squad

Goalkeepers — Andre Blake (captain), Jahmali Waite, Shaquan Davis.

Defenders — Ethan Pinnock, Joel Latibeaudiere, Richard King, Amari’i Bell, Kyle Ming, Christopher Ainsworth, Fitzroy Cummings, Dexter Lembikisa.

Midfielders — Bobby Reid, Isaac Hayden, Jahshaun Anglin, Sue-Lae McCalla, Kasey Palmer, Tyreek Magee.

Forwards — Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson, Demarai Gray, Kaheim Dixon, Renaldo Cephas, Warner Brown.