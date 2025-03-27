McClaren praises Reggae Boyz’s composure as Jamaica secures Gold Cup spot

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz delivered a dominant performance at Sabina Park on Tuesday night, securing a 3-0 victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to advance to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 4-1 aggregate score.

Head coach Steve McClaren expressed satisfaction with his squad’s game management and praised the contributions of local-based players who have forced their way into contention for future selections.

“It was an excellent display of game management,” McClaren remarked after the victory. “From back to front, we controlled it. We upped the tempo when needed. I call it 90 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour. In the first game, we played 10 miles per hour too much. This time, I was pleased with the balance.”

Slow start, but Reggae Boyz take control

Despite a confident start from SVG, Jamaica took time to settle into their rhythm. The visitors controlled possession in the opening 20 minutes, putting the Boyz on the back foot. However, once the home side found their flow, they never looked back.

Arnett Gardens striker Warner Brown broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, skilfully riding a challenge before rifling a powerful shot past SVG goalkeeper Lemus Christopher. Jamaica nearly doubled their lead before halftime, with Bobby Reid and Renaldo Cephas both missing golden opportunities to extend the advantage.

After the break, Jamaica turned up the intensity, with Cephas particularly dangerous down the left flank. Joel Lattibeaudiere and Richard King came close with near misses in the 55th and 65th minutes, respectively.

The decisive second goal came in the 89th minute when SVG’s Andrew Johnson inadvertently looped a Leon Bailey pass over his own keeper, and Cephas put the finishing touches on the triumph in added time, volleying home from inside the area after SVG failed to clear their lines.

SVG coach acknowledges missed opportunities

SVG head coach Ezra Hendrickson admitted his side struggled to impose themselves in the match after their strong showing in the first leg.

“We came in very confident after doing so well Friday, almost winning that game. The mentality, attitude, and spirits were high,” Hendrickson said. “But we didn’t start with a good flow. We gave them control of the game. We had a couple of headers in the six-yard box that we didn’t convert. Once they got the goal, they stole the momentum, and it was difficult for us.”

McClaren champions local talent

McClaren’s inclusion of 10 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) players seems to have paid off with Brown and Cavalier captain Richard King playing significant roles across both matches, while Mount Pleasant’s Jahshaun Anglin made a substitute appearance in the latter match.

“The local players have been pivotal,” McClaren emphasized. “Richard King was excellent defensively and coming out with the ball. Warner Brown not only caused problems with his pace but held the ball up and was always a target for us. We’ve got no problem giving people a chance, and Warner deserved it.”

McClaren further stated that the presence of local players has increased competition within the squad, making it tougher for overseas-based stars to walk into the team.

“The local players have made it difficult for the UK and foreign-based players coming in. It was a balanced squad, but the local players never shied away from the challenge. They kept the tempo of training very high, which is exactly what the starting eleven require.”

Tactical refinement and Gold Cup draw

While pleased with the team’s performance, McClaren acknowledged that more work is needed to refine the team’s tactical approach.

“When we’re together, we need to educate,” he explained. “That’s what I learned from the camp with the local players. We need to educate them more on how we want to play—how we want to build up, how to make it three or four at the back, how we want to press. We’ve been working on two or three ways to build up and press while also finding the right balance in midfield.”

With qualification secured, Jamaica now turns its attention to the Gold Cup draw, set for April 10. The Reggae Boyz, placed in Pot 2, could face tournament powerhouses such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, or Panama in the group stage. Regardless of the opposition, McClaren remains confident in the squad’s ability to compete.

“There are no easy games in this region at all,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot from this qualifying campaign, and now we focus on taking that momentum into the Gold Cup.”