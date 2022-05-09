Lyston, Levell among Jamaican star performers at East Coast International Showcase 

A week after another dominant performance at the 126th annual Penn Relays Carnival in Pennsylvania, Jamaican High School athletes repeated the trick at the East Coast International Showcase in Maryland.

Hosted by Chase Athletics at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex at Hyattsville, on Saturday in cold conditions, Jamaican athletes won a number of races, as well as field events in the high school category, proving yet again that they are among the best in the world.

On the track Hydel High School’s Brianna Lyston, along with teammates Oneika McAnnuff and Oneka Wilson, as well as Edwin Allen High School’s Brian Levell were among the top performers.

Lyston and Levell won the girls’ and boys’ 100m, respectively, while McAnnuff and Kingston College’s Amal Glasgow copped the 400m titles.

Lyston ran 11.53 seconds to beat teammate Kerrica Hill, who clocked 11.64 seconds, with Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell third in 11.80 seconds.

Levell was an easy winner in 10.66 seconds ahead of American top gun Jordan Anthony of Tyler Town High School (10.81 seconds) and Davonte Howell on IMG Academy next in 10.92 seconds.

McAnnuff (54.24 seconds) beat Heritage High’s Madison Whyte (54.71 seconds) and Arianna Sharpe of Clayton High in 55.60 seconds.

Glasgow clocked 47.53 seconds to win just ahead of Edwin Allen High’s Delano Kennedy with 47.56 seconds, and Kingston College’s Emmanuel Rwotomiya (48.16 seconds).

Shamer Blake of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) won the 400m hurdles in 53.97 seconds after finishing third in the 110m hurdles in 14.37 seconds.

Excelsior High’s Jahmani Smith was second in the 400m hurdles in 54.59 seconds with Javaughn Pinnock of St Jago third in 54.60 seconds.

In the sprint hurdles, Wilson won the 100m obstacle race in 14.13 seconds ahead of the Bullis High pair of Kenedy Flynn (14.63 seconds and Gabby White (14.94 seconds).

Jahvel Granville of St Jago High claimed the 110m hurdles in 13.88 seconds marginally ahead of Excelsior High’s Sharvis Simmonds in 13.98 seconds and STETHS’ Blake.

St Jago’s Alesia Douglas won the 800m in 2:27.65 minutes ahead of teammate Treshelle Simpson (2:36.22 minutes) and Zoe Brooks of Bullis High in 2:44.37 minutes.

The sprint relays were won by St Jago with the boys running 42.5 seconds to finish ahead of Cardinal Hayes High (43.32 seconds) and Sandy Spring Friends School (51.02 seconds).

The girls won in 48.82 seconds ahead of IMG Academy (50.06 seconds) and STETHS in 50.08 seconds.

In the field events, St Jago were first and second in the boys’ shot put with Brandon Gayle winning with 18.11m and Shaiquan Dunn second with 16.02m.

The Spanish Town-based school also won the girls’ high jump through Annishka McDonald with a leap of 1.63m, clear of STETHS’ Richelle Stanley with 1.52m.

The school also won the long jump through Demario Prince with 6.80m, ahead of STETHS’ Allen Pinto with 6.16m and Malcolm Gray of Riverdale Baptist School third with 6.13m.