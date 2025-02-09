Late Maguire header breaks Leicester hearts after De Cordova-Reid opener

MANCHESTER, England – Jamaican international Bobby De Cordova-Reid delivered a moment of magic for Leicester City, but his side was left reeling after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in an electrifying FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Friday night.

The Reggae Boy struck just before halftime to give Leicester the lead, but a second-half fightback from United—culminating in a stoppage-time header from Harry Maguire—secured the Red Devils’ passage to the last 16.

Controversy surrounded the winner, as Maguire’s position during the decisive moment raised questions of offside. However, with no VAR in the FA Cup, the goal stood, leaving Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy visibly frustrated.

“We are defeated in offside time,” Van Nistelrooy fumed, encapsulating the frustration of a team that had dared to dream but was ultimately undone by fine margins.

De Cordova-Reid pounces as Leicester take control

- Advertisement -

Leicester entered the contest as underdogs but showed no fear, starting with confidence and energy. Their persistence paid off in the 41st minute, when Manuel Ugarte lost possession near the touchline, allowing Bilai El Khannouss to whip in a dangerous low cross.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi met the delivery with a first-time effort that took a crucial deflection off De Cordova-Reid before nestling into the net. The goal stunned the Old Trafford faithful and put the 2021 FA Cup champions in the driver’s seat heading into the break.

United roar back with inspired second-half display

Sensing the urgency, United manager Ruben Amorim turned to his bench, introducing the dynamic Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee to inject fresh attacking impetus. The decision proved pivotal, as the duo combined to restore parity in the 68th minute.

Garnacho, electric down the left flank, weaved through Leicester’s defense before squaring the ball to Zirkzee, who had the simplest of tap-ins to bring United level.

From that moment, the Red Devils dominated possession, pressing relentlessly for a winner while Leicester struggled to regain control of the tempo.

Maguire’s last-gasp header sparks controversy

With the game seemingly destined for extra time, United captain Bruno Fernandes delivered a hopeful long ball into the box in stoppage time. Rising highest among a sea of defenders, Maguire met it with a powerful header, sending the ball past the helpless goalkeeper and sparking wild celebrations.

Leicester players immediately protested, claiming the England center-back was in an offside position. But with no video review available in the competition, the decision stood, sealing a gut-wrenching defeat for the visitors.

United’s historic home domination over Leicester

This victory marked a historic feat for Manchester United—the first time in club history that they have defeated Leicester three times at Old Trafford in a single season. Having already crushed them 5-2 in the League Cup and 3-0 in the Premier League, United once again showcased their dominance over the Foxes on home soil.

For Van Nistelrooy, the result was a cruel twist of fate, having once been a fan favorite at United before taking over as Leicester’s manager. Meanwhile, Amorim celebrated a crucial win, further cementing his influence in his early days at the helm of the Red Devils.

Maguire, Garnacho sine in United’s resurgence

After the match, Maguire acknowledged the slow start but praised the team’s response.

“(It was a) great finish to the game,” he told ITV. “The second half we played a lot better. The first half was nowhere near good enough, we played at a slow tempo, and we didn’t really get going.”

He reserved special praise for Garnacho, who played a pivotal role in turning the game around.

“He made a big impact. He always does that when he comes off the bench, so credit to him—he’s ready, he’s focused.”

As the FA Cup journey continues, Manchester United will march on with renewed confidence, while Leicester, despite an inspired effort, must pick up the pieces after a heart-wrenching exit.