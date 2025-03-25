Kingston College hunts centennial Champs glory as Hydel, Edwin Allen brace for girls’ showdown

The stage is set for the 2025 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships, widely known as Champs, where the battle for supremacy promises to be intense.

With the competition marking the grand debut of the freshly resurfaced track at Kingston’s National Stadium, anticipation is at an all-time high.

KC and Edwin Allen, reigning champions in the boys’ and girls’ categories, have their eyes firmly on defending their titles. The five-day event kicks off at 9:00 am on Tuesday, with an exciting array of preliminary events showcasing some of the best young talent in the country. The day will build excitement with 30 preliminary-round events.

High stakes at the National Stadium

Defending champions Kingston College (KC), who bagged their third-straight title and a record-breaking 35th overall last year, are ready to maintain their dominant position.

While KC has dominated the last three years, Jamaica College remains one of their fiercest competitors. Despite finishing second to KC in both 2022 and 2023, JC remains the school with the second most titles in Champs history. In the past two seasons, JC was widely expected to challenge KC, but they fell short. After their third consecutive defeat, JC parted ways with head coach Neil Harrison and appointed former assistant coach Dwayne Johnson, to take the reins. The shake-up could provide the spark the team needs to mount a serious challenge this time around.

- Advertisement -

KC, however, has spared no effort in preparing for their title defense, especially in its 100th anniversary. The legacy of KC is further bolstered by their impressive contingent of Kenyan athletes, including Brian Kiprop, Julius Itubo, and Peter Njuguna. Kiprop, in particular, stands out after his stellar performance at the Corporate Area Development meet, where he became the only athlete to run the 2000m open steeplechase in under six minutes, setting a personal best of 5:59.95.

Sprinting to victory

The sprinting events are shaping up to be just as thrilling, with Wolmer’s Boys’ Gary Card emerging as the fastest schoolboy in the country. Card’s remarkable 10.21-second victory at the Carifta Trials placed him ahead of a competitive field that includes Shaquane Gordon (10.34) and several other top contenders.

On the girls’ side, Edwin Allen High School is poised for another stellar performance, aiming for their 11th title at Champs. After dethroning Hydel High last year, Edwin Allen has showcased their strength with an impressive 79-point victory at the Central Athletics Championships.

With these athletes and more making their mark, the 2025 Champs promises to be an electrifying spectacle as KC and Edwin Allen continue their quests to defend their titles, while the competition heats up. The National Stadium will be the stage for a new chapter in Jamaican athletics—one filled with high-octane drama and unforgettable performances.