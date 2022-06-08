Kerron Stewart Says Who to Get Women 100 m Record

Triple Olympic medalist, Kerron Stewart does not want the next 100 m record to go solely to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce or Elaine Thompson-Herah. “I want both of them to do it,” she told CNW Network. “They both have the potential, grit, and mindset. They both went close, so it is just a matter of time to see who gets it first. But both of them deserve it.”

Kerron, who specialized in sprints and 4×100 m, was recently appointed head coach at SPIRE Institute and Academy in Ohio, USA. SPIRE, which boasts a “comprehensive Athletic, Academic, Personal and Career Development” program, said Stewart’s addition has made their “Dream Team” coaching outfit a reality.

The 2008 Bejing 100 m silver medalist will manage SPIRE’s Sprints, Hurdles & Middle-Distance program in her new role.

Before her new assignment, Stewart was the assistant track and field coach at Buena Vista University. She also worked as a fitness coach for a soccer club in Kotka, Finland.

Excited About Assignment

She is excited about her new assignment as head coach but made it clear that the title is not as important as what she has committed to doing for her students. “Sometimes we try to focus on the title, which can make the job overwhelming. I am more focused on what I am about, which is to help develop athletes to be their greatest selves.”

“I have always had a passion for coaching and helping out the younger athletes as best as possible if it is even a word of encouragement when they reach out to me. Talking to them helps, and it goes a long way.”

Kerron hopes to use her experience, which spans over 15 years, up to the highest level to achieve her goals.

“Based on my experience and the levels I competed at, many kids see my accomplishments and want the same thing or even better. I will help them to get better on and off the track. They will trust me because they know that I was there, and I am speaking from true experience when I tell them something. I know what it was like to be a student-athlete. I know the things that they worry and stress about. I am here to help them navigate those things as well.”

The new head coach relishes working in a system that provides a holistic approach to student-athletes at SPIRE.

“The stage is set or these athletes to come here and truly do well. It is not just about athletics but, importantly, about academics and building the entire athlete. Often, we just focus on one aspect of the athlete’s life and forget about building the entire person. We are not just building better athletes. We want to put better human beings out there,” she told CNW Network.

Kerron’s Views on Jamaica’s Athletics

The 2008 Jamaica national champion is also excited about Jamaica’s future in track and field. She believes that her country will be a dominant force for a long time.

“Jamaica is in the right place to do some special things in athletics,” she said. “We have some of the best coaches in the world, and more clubs are building up in Jamaica. The stage is really set for our athletes to dominate for a long time.”

Her only concern regarding Jamaica’s future on the world stage is whether the athletes will get the support needed to make them their best. “I know how expensive and hard track and field is. Without the right support, including financial, psychological, and social, athletes can disappear into the wilderness. However, once they get the support, Jamaica will be unstoppable when you consider the talents on the horizon and the coaching skills available.”

Jamaican Athletes Studying Abroad

Stewart, who got a scholarship to study and do track at Auburn University after leaving St. Jago High in 2005, also spoke about the decision to study abroad. “When I got a full scholarship to study abroad, the decision was not hard for me. I knew the situation my parents were in financially and going abroad to get a university education and still do track was the best option for me.”

She said the decision for athletes has to be a personal one that is based on their situation. “Jamaica currently has some of the best coaches and good universities that cater to track and field. Going or staying boils down to your goals and what you want to achieve.”

Athletes Going Pro

As it relates to when an athlete should go pro, Stewart said: “That is another personal matter. Sometimes it is worth it, and at other times it can change your life for the worse. I know of athletes who turn pro before they are ready, and they weren’t prepared to handle the pressure and the stress that comes with it. At times it is better to go through the university system, get your education, mature some more, and then go pro. Of course, if a shoe company is willing to pay you enough, you could still use the money to get a better education.”

Stewart, who retired in 2018, won 29 medals in her illustrious career from junior to the senior level. She won three at the Olympics (2 silvers and a bronze), six at World Championships (3 golds, 3 silvers), two at the Commonwealth Games (1 bronze, 1 gold), and the rest at World Relay Championships (1), World Athletics (4), World Junior Championships (2), World Youth Championships (1) CAC Junior (3), and Carifta Games (7). She was a reliable and consistent member of Jamaica’s 4×100 relay team. Of her 11 medals at the Olympics, Commonwealth, and World Championships, she won seven in the 4×100 m.

In 2007, she was voted the best female collegiate track and field athlete in the United States. Her performance won her the Honda Sports Award. She was also named All-American on seven occasions while attending Auburn.

Since news broke of her appointment as head coach at SPIRE, Stewart has gotten an incredible number of congratulatory messages from Jamaicans globally. She said she has been feeling the support and appreciates the love from her friends, supporters, and family.

“Sometimes, as athletes, we feel like the support finishes once we retire. I want people to know how grateful I am for the support, “she said.