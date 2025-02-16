Julien Alfred smashes St. Lucia’s indoor 400m record

SOUTH CAROLINA – St. Lucia’s undisputed sprint queen, Julien Alfred, continues to redefine the boundaries of excellence, delivering yet another record-breaking performance at the Tiger Paw Invitational in South Carolina on Friday.

The 23-year-old track sensation stormed to victory in Heat 4 of the 400 meters, clocking a sensational 52.97 seconds to establish a new St. Lucian national indoor record. This latest milestone adds to her already glittering resume and further cements her status as one of the Caribbean’s most dominant sprinters.

Alfred’s stunning achievement comes just days after rewriting history in Boston. Competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, she blazed through the 300 meters in 36.16 seconds, smashing her own national record and registering the 15th-fastest time ever recorded in the event.

A reign of dominance on the track

The St. Lucian star’s record-breaking exploits are nothing new. She already holds the national outdoor records in the 100m (10.72) and 200m (22.08)—both set at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she captured gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m, marking a historic moment for her nation.

With her latest dazzling display, Alfred continues to reinforce her reputation as one of the world’s most formidable sprinters. Her relentless pursuit of greatness suggests that even more records will fall as the track season progresses.

For now, St. Lucia celebrates yet another golden chapter in her career, as the island’s sprint icon continues her march toward global athletics supremacy.