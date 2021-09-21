JFF to seek permission to have vaccinated spectators at World Cup qualifier on Oct 10

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it will seek permission from the Government of Jamaica to allow some vaccinated spectators inside the National Stadium in Kingston on October 10, when the Reggae Boyz entertain Canada in their World Cup qualifier.

According to a release from the local governing body of football, it is ready and willing to partner with the government to promote the need for the populace to get vaccinated.

Jamaica’s senior men’s team has already played three games earlier this month in the final phase of qualification for Qatar 2022. It will hosts Canada on Sunday, October 10 at 5:00 pm for only its second home game thus far.

“The JFF will be making representation to the relevant authorities for permission to allow spectators into a fraction of the capacity of the stadium. However, the proposal to the Government is for interested persons to show proof of full vaccination for attendance. The JFF has indicated to the Government its willingness to partner with it in promoting the need for the population to get vaccinated,” the release stated.

It also noted that the cost of tickets and how they can be purchased will be publicized only if permission is granted.

In next month’s FIFA window, Jamaica will also oppose the United States on Thursday, October 7, in Austin, Texas. They will then entertain Canada on October 10 before playing away to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday, October 13.

Jamaica currently sits at the bottom of the eight-team points standing with a solitary point. This after losing their first two encounters, 1-2 away to Mexico at the Azteca and 0-3 at home to Panama. The Reggae Boyz earned their only a point in San Jose, with a 1-1 result against Costa Rica.

Mexico leads the standing with seven points, followed by the US, Panama, and Canada on five points. Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador each has two points.

The top three teams from the home and away series earn automatic berths to Qatar, while the fourth-place team gains another shot via a Continental play-off.