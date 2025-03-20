JFF leadership vows stronger governance as FIFA restores full funding

After five years of restricted financial access, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is finally free to receive its full allotment of FIFA funding, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s journey toward financial reform.

The announcement, made by FIFA’s Head of Financial Governance Programme Christoph Suppiger, confirmed that the JFF has successfully met governance and financial management standards, leading to the lifting of all restrictions.

For JFF President Michael Ricketts and General Secretary Dennis Chung, this development is not just about regaining access to funds—it is a pivotal moment that signals a new era of responsibility and efficiency in Jamaican football administration.

‘We will not go back there,’ says Ricketts

Speaking with conviction, JFF President Michael Ricketts made it clear that the days of financial mismanagement are behind them.

“We will be strong. We have different personnel, which is so very important, that are actually managing the governance structure and the financial processes. So we will not go back there, not as long as I’m here,” Ricketts declared.

- Advertisement -

His statement underscores the commitment of the federation’s leadership to maintain the progress achieved. Ricketts further emphasized that satisfying FIFA’s requirements was just the beginning—the onus is now on the JFF to ensure continued compliance and accountability.

FIFA acknowledges JFF’s progress

FIFA, which supplies US$1.5 million annually to national football associations, initially imposed restrictions in 2020 due to governance concerns. These constraints limited the JFF’s access to large disbursements, forcing funds to be distributed in smaller increments.

However, Suppiger praised the JFF for implementing crucial financial reforms, including: Upgrading its accounting software system; Establishing stronger procurement procedures; Enhancing supporting documentation for FIFA-funded activities; and Gaining access to modern online banking systems.

“The report showed massive improvements… Based on this really great achievement, FIFA’s governance audit, and compliance committee has taken the decision to lift the restricted funding mechanism for the JFF,” Suppiger confirmed.

‘Now we can focus on development’ – Chung

For JFF General Secretary Dennis Chung, FIFA’s decision allows the organization to shift its attention from meeting financial requirements to actively investing in football development.

“Now that our focus has shifted from working to get off of restricted funding, we can actually look at development projects,” Chung stated.

Chung revealed that discussions with FIFA Caribbean representatives are already underway to determine which projects can now move forward, emphasizing that the JFF’s financial health is stronger than ever.

Ensuring long-term compliance

Despite regaining unrestricted access to funds, the JFF is committed to continued financial oversight. Chung reassured stakeholders that FIFA will still receive monthly financial reports and conduct annual audits to monitor spending.

“Even though the restrictions have been lifted, we still have a reporting mechanism in place,” he explained. “We have improved our internal controls, accounting systems, and policies, and we’re committed to maintaining these standards.”

With an external audit scheduled for completion by the end of March, the JFF intends to maintain full transparency and prevent a repeat of past governance failures.

A new chapter for Jamaican football

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle in full swing, the restoration of full funding couldn’t have come at a better time. The JFF now has the resources to invest in infrastructure, player development, and national team preparations, positioning Jamaican football for long-term success.

As President Ricketts firmly stated, Jamaican football will not revert to old ways. With strong leadership, accountability, and FIFA’s renewed trust, the JFF is poised to usher in a new era of stability and growth—one that will benefit the nation’s footballing future for years to come.