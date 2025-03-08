JCA honors Michael Holding with prestigious cricket competition rebrand

Jamaica’s premier domestic cricket tournament has received a historic rebranding, now bearing the name of one of the West Indies’ greatest fast bowlers—Michael Holding.

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) has officially renamed its top competition the Michael Holding Senior Cup, a move that pays tribute to Holding’s illustrious career and enduring impact on the sport.

The announcement came during a press launch at Kingston Cricket Club on Tuesday, where the JCA also revealed that the renowned motor vehicle brand Stewart’s Automotive would serve as the tournament’s official sponsor.

A legacy cemented in Jamaican cricket

Although Holding made his mark on the international stage, his journey to becoming a fearsome West Indies fast bowler began in Jamaica’s Senior Cup competition, where he represented Melbourne Cricket Club.

In a video message broadcast during the launch, the 71-year-old cricketing legend expressed his wholehearted support for the tournament, emphasizing the significance of red-ball cricket in his own development.

- Advertisement -

“I completely endorse this competition because of the vital role red-ball cricket played in shaping my career,” Holding stated. “This tournament provides young cricketers with a tremendous opportunity, and I encourage every player to make the most of it.”

With 249 wickets in just 60 Test matches, Holding’s dominance as a fast bowler earned him the nickname “Whispering Death”, a testament to his silent yet deadly approach to the crease. Now, his name will live on through a tournament designed to nurture the next generation of cricketing talent in Jamaica.

Michael Holding Senior Cup set for March 15 start

JCA’s Cricket Operations Manager, O’Neil Cruickshank, revealed that the Michael Holding Senior Cup will commence on March 15, featuring 24 teams made up of both club and parish representatives.

The tournament will follow a group stage format, with the top team from each group and the two best runners-up advancing to the knockout rounds. This high-stakes structure ensures fierce competition, as players battle for supremacy in Jamaica’s most prestigious domestic cricket event.

To add further excitement, the competition will introduce: A Player-of-the-Round award for standout performers in the preliminary stages; A Player-of-the-Match award for the knockout rounds, recognizing match-winning contributions.

The future of Jamaivan cricket, inspired by a legend

The rebranding of the Senior Cup to honor Michael Holding is more than just a name change—it’s a symbol of cricketing excellence and a source of inspiration for aspiring players.

With Stewart’s Automotive backing the competition, the JCA is reinforcing its commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and ensuring that Jamaica continues to produce world-class cricketers, just as Holding once was.

As the tournament kicks off, young players will now compete under the name of a cricketing legend, striving to carve their own paths in the sport—just as Michael Holding did decades ago.