Jamaican sprinters Clayton and Watson deliver season-best performances at World Indoor Qualifiers

Jamaican sprint sensation Tia Clayton delivered a statement performance on Saturday, storming to victory in the women’s 60-meter final at the World Indoor Qualifier meet at GC Foster College in Kingston.

The much-anticipated showdown between Clayton and pre-race favorite Jodean Williams failed to materialize, as Williams—who had clocked a personal best 7.07 seconds in the preliminary round—unexpectedly withdrew from the final. Seizing the opportunity, Clayton powered down the track to win in a personal best 7.08 seconds, narrowly edging out MVP Track Club teammate Natasha Morrison (7.09s), with Barbados’ Kishawna Niles (7.12s) and Shericka Jackson (7.14s) rounding out the top four.

For the 20-year-old Clayton, who endured an injury-plagued season last year, the win was more than just a victory—it was a confidence booster.

“This win is a confidence booster for me, and it feels really good because I just executed as my coach told me to,” Clayton shared. “For me, it’s all about staying healthy and injury-free for the rest of the season.”

Watson continues impressive form with 60m triumph

Meanwhile, former Jamaican national 100m champion Rohan Watson reinforced his status as one of the country’s most consistent sprinters, capturing the men’s 60-meter title in a blistering 6.50 seconds, his fastest time of the season.

Watson led an MVP Track Club sweep of the podium, with Nishion Ebanks finishing second in 6.57 seconds, and Michael Campbell securing third place in 6.60 seconds.

Having displayed strong form in recent weeks, Watson’s win reaffirmed his readiness to compete at the highest level as the season progresses.

Sada Williams and Adrian Kerr dominate the 200m

Beyond the 60-meter sprints, other standout performances lit up the World Indoor Qualifier stage. Barbados’ Sada Williams, representing MVP, delivered a commanding victory in the women’s 200 meters, clocking a season-best 23.44 seconds. Alliah Baker (23.61s) of Elite Performance and Roneisha McGregor (23.64s) of UWI Mona took second and third, respectively.

In the men’s 200 meters, Adrian Kerr blazed to a personal best of 20.47 seconds, fending off Ackeem Blake (20.49s) of Dynamic Speed and his teammate Sandrey Davison (20.75s) to claim the top spot.

With each sprinter fine-tuning their performances ahead of bigger international competitions, the World Indoor Qualifier proved to be a thrilling showcase of raw speed, resilience, and championship ambition.