Jamaican netball team to Australia world series

Jamaican netball team heads to Australia world series

World-rated shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid will lead an experienced Jamaican netball team to the Fast Five Netball World Series to be held in Melbourne, Australia on October 28 and 29.

Fowler-Reid, who led the Southern Steel to the national league title in New Zealand in June, leads a team that includes experienced players Vangalee Williams, Malysha Kelly, Paula Thompson, Stacian Facey and Shanice Beckford as well as debutants Shimona Nelson and Rebekah Robinson.

Khadijah Williams and Adean Thomas complete the squad that head coach Sasher-Gaye Henry believes will be equipped to be competitive.

Good preparation

“I think our preparation is going good. The fact that we are out of the Caribbean (Championships), the only thing we have to focus on is the Fast Five and that makes it easier for us. We are working hard on our finishing and shooting, that is what Fast Five is about, making our shots from the different areas,” she said.

“It is always good to have the experienced players and it’s always good to have new blood because when the experienced players go, it’s really good to have players filtering into the program who are not starting from scratch.”

Focusing on improving shooting

Henry, a former Sunshine Girl, said the team has been focusing on improving their range in shooting in order to be more effective in Fast Five, where extra points are earned when scoring from outside the circle.

“We’re definitely a little bit more about range shooting and that is where we need to practice, not only for Fast Five, but everywhere inside the goal circle. The long shots will give is more points so that’s where we need to focus.”

The Jamaican team leaves for Australia on Sunday, October 22 for the tournament. They are scheduled to return on November 1.