Jamaica Women crush T&T to launch title defense in style

Jamaica Women Super 50 Cup
By Ben McLeod

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Jamaica Women, the reigning queens of the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup, launched their title defense in emphatic fashion, securing a decisive 51-run victory over Trinidad and Tobago Women in a tense yet ultimately controlled encounter at Warner Park on Monday.

While Jamaica’s batting unit laid a strong foundation, Vanessa Watts’ clinical 3-34 spell ensured that T&T’s chase never gained the momentum needed to pose a serious threat. Meanwhile, Barbados Women edged out Guyana Women in a thrilling contest, and Windward Islands Women crushed Leeward Islands Women in a dominant eight-wicket win, wrapping up an electrifying opening day of the tournament in St. Kitts.

Williams, Taylor set the stage for Jamaica’s strong total

Electing to bat first, Jamaica Women built their innings around a composed and measured half-century from Rashada Williams (51 off 85 balls, four fours), while their inspirational captain, Stafanie Taylor, fell just short of a fifty, contributing a vital 49 off 56 deliveries, punctuated with six exquisite boundaries.

Taylor and Williams combined forces to anchor the innings, ensuring Jamaica had a solid base before Chedean Nation chipped in with a crucial 37, providing the late push needed to take their total to 223 all out in 49.5 overs.

For Trinidad and Tobago, veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed spearheaded the attack, showcasing her experience with a commendable 3-40, while her teammates kept the pressure on with disciplined bowling efforts.

Watts and Jamaica’s bowlers shut down T&T’s hopes

In response, Trinidad & Tobago Women fought valiantly but failed to string together meaningful partnerships, succumbing to 172 all out in 46.4 overs. Despite promising contributions from Steffie Soogrim, Karishma Ramharack, and Djenaba Joseph—each scoring over 30 runs—T&T’s middle order faltered under relentless pressure from Jamaica’s disciplined bowling attack.

Leading the charge was Vanessa Watts, whose 3-34 spell kept the Red Force Divas on the back foot. Her precision and ability to extract turn at crucial moments dismantled any semblance of a fightback, sealing a hard-fought but well-earned victory for the defending champions.

Barbados prevails in nail-biter, Windwards dominate

Over at Conaree Sports Club, Barbados Women clinched a narrow 11-run win over Guyana Women in a match that went down to the wire. Aaliyah Alleyne (57 not out off 55 balls, five fours, one six) and Kyshona Knight (54 off 122 balls, two fours) provided the backbone of Barbados’ 183-5 total in 50 overs, batting with patience and resilience.

Sheneta Grimmond (2-17) stood out for Guyana with a tight spell, but her efforts weren’t enough to contain the Barbadian batters.

In the chase, Guyana’s batters put up a spirited fight, with Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, and Mandy Mangru all scoring 26 apiece. However, Barbados’ bowling unit held firm under pressure, with Erin Deane (3-33) and Keila Elliott (3-38) leading the charge, ensuring Guyana fell agonizingly short at 172 all out in 47.4 overs.

Windward Islands Women demolish Leewards with ruthless performance

The St. Paul’s Sports Complex witnessed a one-sided affair as Windward Islands Women dismantled Leeward Islands Women in a dominant eight-wicket triumph.

The Leewards’ batting line-up crumbled in spectacular fashion, skittled out for a mere 93 runs in just 28 overs, with veteran leg-spinner Afy Fletcher weaving a web of destruction with a mesmerizing 5-15 spell in seven overs.

In response, Windwards wasted no time, chasing down the target in just 13.5 overs, powered by Jannillea Glasgow’s aggressive unbeaten 55, which included 11 boundaries. Youngster Zaida James chipped in with a handy 21, as Windwards signaled their intent with a ruthless opening performance.

With Jamaica flexing their championship muscle, Barbados showcasing grit, and Windwards delivering a statement win, the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup has started in thrilling fashion. As the competition unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the defending champions can sustain their dominance—or if a challenger emerges to disrupt their reign.

