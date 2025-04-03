Sports

Jamaica Tourist Board and Grand Slam Track unite for a historic track spectacle

Grand Slam Track
By Ian Burnett

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – In a groundbreaking move for athletics and tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has joined forces with Grand Slam Track to bring an electrifying spectacle to Kingston.

The inaugural event, taking place from April 4-6, marks the debut of Grand Slam Track, the global home of professional track competition founded by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson. This high-stakes showdown unfolds amid Kingston’s “Season of Excitement,” a dynamic lineup of premier sporting and cultural events poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

The world’s fastest athletes descend on Kingston

The Jamaican capital will serve as the stage for the first of four highly anticipated Slams, where elite sprinters, including Olympians and World Champions like Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Fred Kerley, will battle for supremacy. Over three action-packed days, these athletes will race twice, vying for the most lucrative prize pool ever seen in the sport.

For fans worldwide, the competition will stream live on Peacock in the United States, while The CW will provide linear coverage of the thrilling Saturday and Sunday races across all Slams.

Jamaica welcomes the Grand Slam Track revolution

“As home to some of the world’s fastest sprinters and a culture deeply embedded in track and field, we are honored to welcome the inaugural Grand Slam Track event to Kingston,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett. “Following our annual ISSA Boys and Girls Championships, this event will sustain the momentum of Kingston’s Season of Excitement, keeping the global spotlight on our cultural capital. We encourage visitors to experience not only the electrifying races but also our vibrant music, exquisite cuisine, breathtaking natural attractions, and the unmatched warmth of our people.”

- Advertisement -

Kingston, the heartbeat of Jamaican culture and sport, is curating an unparalleled blend of competition, celebration, and authenticity this spring. The city will be buzzing with marquee events, including:

·         Grand Slam Track (April 4-6) – A revolutionary competition featuring the fastest athletes on the planet.

·         Carnival in Jamaica (April 21-28) – A vibrant explosion of music, dance, and Caribbean festivity.

The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (March 25-29) was completed on the weekend. It is the legendary high school track and field meet that prduces future global stars.

Bringing Kingston’s energy to the world

“This ‘Season of Excitement’ gives visitors an immersive opportunity to experience the true pulse of Kingston,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “Through this partnership with Grand Slam Track, we are showcasing the very best of Jamaican culture and sport. We look forward to the event and to fostering even greater collaborations in the future.”

Michael Johnson, Founder and Commissioner of Grand Slam Track, echoed the enthusiasm, highlighting Jamaica’s deep-rooted legacy in sprinting as the perfect foundation for this historic launch.

“We’re excited to officially partner with the Jamaica Tourist Board and bring Grand Slam Track’s first-ever event to Kingston,” said Johnson. “Jamaica has an unrivaled history of speed and excellence in track, so launching our inaugural Slam here was a natural fit. With the JTB’s support, we’re creating a world-class experience for thousands of fans traveling to Kingston to witness history in the making.”

For travel information and event details, visit www.visitjamaica.com/excitement. Tickets for the Kingston Slam are now available at www.grandslamtrack.com/events/kingston.

 

More Stories

Kraigg Brathwaite says Simmons’ successor must understand West Indies culture

Kraigg Brathwaite’s resignation was in motion for months, reveals CWI President

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The resignation of Kraigg Brathwaite as West Indies Test captain was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but a carefully weighed choice...
West Indies captain Shai Hope praises team after series victory over England

West Indies cricket enters new era as Brathwaite steps down and Shai Hope takes charge

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – A transformative moment has arrived for West Indies cricket as Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces major leadership changes ahead of...
CWI female directors

CWI strengthens inclusive leadership with reappointment of trailblazing female directors

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has reinforced its dedication to inclusive leadership and governance excellence with the reappointment of three distinguished...
West Indies CWI leadership

CWI leadership reaffirmed! Shallow and Bassarath to guide West Indies cricket forward

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – In a decisive display of confidence, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially reinstated Dr. Kishore Shallow as President and Azim...
Wellesley Bolt, father of sprint legend Usain Bolt

Wellesley Bolt, father of sprint legend Usain Bolt, has died

Wellesley Bolt, the father of Jamaican track icon Usain Bolt, has died. According to the Jamaica Observer, he passed away on Monday after a lengthy...
KC champs

A century of excellence! KC and Hydel dominate at Champs 2025

Under the luminous lights of Kingston’s National Stadium, the 2025 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (CHAMPS) reached a thrilling crescendo on Saturday night. With...
Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track and Jamaica Tourist Board partner to bring visitors to Kingston

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has announced a partnership with Grand Slam Track, the new global track competition created by four-time Olympic Champion Michael...
sports and doping

The fight against doping in Caribbean sports: Protecting athletes and preserving integrity

Doping has long been a controversial issue in global athletics, leading to scandals, damaged reputations, and lengthy suspensions. What once seemed like a distant phenomenon...
Hydel Gowe Champs

Hydel’s Gowe smashes record as KC and Hydel command Champs 2025 heading into final day

The 2025 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships are poised for an electrifying climax on Saturday, with Kingston College (KC) and Hydel High firmly...
KC Champs

Thrilling showdowns and controversy as KC, Hydel lead Champs race

Kingston College (KC) flexed its championship muscle on Thursday night, widening its lead in the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at Kingston’s National...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican-American father killed in Broward; woman arrested

Woman arrested for murder of Jamaican-American man killed in Broward

Skip to content