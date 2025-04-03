Jamaica Tourist Board and Grand Slam Track unite for a historic track spectacle

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – In a groundbreaking move for athletics and tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has joined forces with Grand Slam Track to bring an electrifying spectacle to Kingston.

The inaugural event, taking place from April 4-6, marks the debut of Grand Slam Track, the global home of professional track competition founded by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson. This high-stakes showdown unfolds amid Kingston’s “Season of Excitement,” a dynamic lineup of premier sporting and cultural events poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

The world’s fastest athletes descend on Kingston

The Jamaican capital will serve as the stage for the first of four highly anticipated Slams, where elite sprinters, including Olympians and World Champions like Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Fred Kerley, will battle for supremacy. Over three action-packed days, these athletes will race twice, vying for the most lucrative prize pool ever seen in the sport.

For fans worldwide, the competition will stream live on Peacock in the United States, while The CW will provide linear coverage of the thrilling Saturday and Sunday races across all Slams.

Jamaica welcomes the Grand Slam Track revolution

“As home to some of the world’s fastest sprinters and a culture deeply embedded in track and field, we are honored to welcome the inaugural Grand Slam Track event to Kingston,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett. “Following our annual ISSA Boys and Girls Championships, this event will sustain the momentum of Kingston’s Season of Excitement, keeping the global spotlight on our cultural capital. We encourage visitors to experience not only the electrifying races but also our vibrant music, exquisite cuisine, breathtaking natural attractions, and the unmatched warmth of our people.”

Kingston, the heartbeat of Jamaican culture and sport, is curating an unparalleled blend of competition, celebration, and authenticity this spring. The city will be buzzing with marquee events, including:

· Grand Slam Track (April 4-6) – A revolutionary competition featuring the fastest athletes on the planet.

· Carnival in Jamaica (April 21-28) – A vibrant explosion of music, dance, and Caribbean festivity.

The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (March 25-29) was completed on the weekend. It is the legendary high school track and field meet that prduces future global stars.

Bringing Kingston’s energy to the world

“This ‘Season of Excitement’ gives visitors an immersive opportunity to experience the true pulse of Kingston,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “Through this partnership with Grand Slam Track, we are showcasing the very best of Jamaican culture and sport. We look forward to the event and to fostering even greater collaborations in the future.”

Michael Johnson, Founder and Commissioner of Grand Slam Track, echoed the enthusiasm, highlighting Jamaica’s deep-rooted legacy in sprinting as the perfect foundation for this historic launch.

“We’re excited to officially partner with the Jamaica Tourist Board and bring Grand Slam Track’s first-ever event to Kingston,” said Johnson. “Jamaica has an unrivaled history of speed and excellence in track, so launching our inaugural Slam here was a natural fit. With the JTB’s support, we’re creating a world-class experience for thousands of fans traveling to Kingston to witness history in the making.”

For travel information and event details, visit www.visitjamaica.com/ excitement. Tickets for the Kingston Slam are now available at www.grandslamtrack.com/events/ kingston.