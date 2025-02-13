Jamaica tops group after decimating Cayman Islands, showdown with El Salvador looms

The Young Reggae Boyz of Jamaica delivered an electrifying performance on Wednesday, dismantling the Cayman Islands 10-1 in their second match of the CONCACAF Men’s U-17 Qualifiers.

With a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup on the line, the Jamaican squad demonstrated breathtaking attacking prowess, leaving their Caribbean neighbors shell-shocked and asserting their dominance atop Group H.

A statement win with a relentless attack

From the opening whistle, the Reggae Boyz wasted no time asserting their superiority. A relentless offensive onslaught saw them penetrate Cayman’s defense with clinical precision, their hunger for goals evident in every wave of attack.

The floodgates opened in the 10th minute when Jaquan Brown soared above the defense, thundering home a bullet header from a pinpoint Dario White corner. White remained a menace down the flank and was instrumental in winning a penalty in the 25th minute, which Cadriano Marsh calmly converted to double Jamaica’s advantage.

Set-piece brilliance continued in the 36th minute as Zienodean McLean found the back of the net before Seymour Reid mesmerized the crowd just four minutes later, slaloming past four defenders before blasting home a stunning solo effort.

Reid was far from done, capping off a brilliant team move in the 43rd minute with a composed finish, sending Jamaica into halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Second-half surge seals emphatic victory

Jamaica resumed their dominance in the second half, showing no mercy to an overwhelmed Cayman Islands defense. Owen Jumpp’s long-range strike made it six before Jahmarie Nolan latched onto a defense-splitting pass from Reid in the 61st minute to continue the goal rush.

Brown, who had opened the scoring, capitalized on a defensive blunder in the 67th minute to bag his second of the afternoon, calmly slotting the ball into an empty net. Substitute Orel Miller made it nine in the 73rd minute before Nolan completed his brace to bring up double digits.

Cayman Islands salvaged a consolation goal in the 82nd minute when Jagger Alban converted from the penalty spot, but by then, the damage was irreparable.

Jamaica in prime position for qualification

With the emphatic victory, Jamaica now sits atop Group H with six points, boasting a superior goal difference of +11, edging out El Salvador, who also has six points but sits at +10 after their 8-0 rout of Saint Lucia.

The two nations will clash on Saturday in a winner-takes-all showdown for group honors. With just a draw needed to secure their place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Young Reggae Boyz are within touching distance of football’s grandest stage.

CONCACAF qualifiers deliver fireworks across groups

While Jamaica’s heroics stole the show in Group H, the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers saw thrilling action across other groups in first-round games.

In Group D, Puerto Rico outclassed Bonaire 3-0, thanks to goals from Matthew Belgodere and Eddiel Marquez, while Honduras secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Saint Martin.

Group F saw Cuba mount a dramatic comeback to defeat Saint Kitts and Nevis 3-1, with Lazaro Díaz and Cristian Bravo leading the charge.

However, the most jaw-dropping performance of the tournament so far came from the United States, who obliterated the U.S. Virgin Islands 22-0 in a record-breaking display. Chase Adams delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance, netting a staggering 10 goals, while Maximo Carrizo contributed four in an utterly dominant showing.

Meanwhile, in Group G, the Dominican Republic eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Aruba, and Panama demolished Grenada 8-0, courtesy of a hat trick from Mikel Prado.

As the qualifiers heat up and the battle for a place in the U-17 World Cup intensifies, Jamaica’s young stars are on the brink of history. With one last hurdle against El Salvador, the Reggae Boyz are just a step away from making their World Cup dreams a reality.