Jamaica to Compete in the World Bowls Indoor Championships

Jamaican Lawn Bowls recently confirmed that Jamaica will participate in the 2022 Worlds Bowls Indoor Championships event in Bristol, England at the City. It will be held in the County of the Bristol Indoor Bowling Club from April 25th to April 29th this year.

The duo of Robert Simpson and Maureen Caesar will represent Jamaica and take part in the men’s singles, women’s singles and blended sets disciplines. According to reports, Kukri will equip the Jamaica Grass Bowls with attire for competition and merchandise.

Jamie Williams, vice president of Kukri Sports North America, has said that they are that they are excited to work with the Jamaica. They are hoping to create a fun environment for the players and supporters. He also stated that they were committed to spreading their wings in the Caribbean region.

