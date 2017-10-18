Jamaica Tallawahs search for new coach

Caribbean Premier League franchise the Jamaica Tallawahs could be about to launch the search for a new head coach. The need for a new coach comes on the heels of news that their two-time title-winning coach Paul Nixon has signed to become the new head coach of Leicestershire in English County Cricket.

The 46-year-old Nixon has replaced Pierre de Bruyn, who left the county in September after one year in the role. Nixon, who won the County Championship twice as a Leicestershire player, appeared in 19 one-day internationals and one T20 game for England.

“The club has always been close to my heart and I have lived in the city of Leicester for 30 years, so I know how much it means to everyone here,” Nixon said on his new appointment.

Leicestershire finished bottom of County Championship Division Two in 2017, failing to win any of their 14 matches.

The county’s chief executive Wasim Khan told BBC that Nixon was the outstanding candidate.

“The time’s right for Paul to return to the club. He’s had success in the Caribbean Premier League and his standing as a coach is improving all of the time.”

The Jamaica Tallawahs are the representative team of Jamaica in the Caribbean Premier League of cricket. It was one of the six teams created in 2013 for the inaugural season of the tournament. The Jamaica Tallawahs play their home games at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Tallawahs won inaugural tournament by defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final at Queen’s Park Oval, they also won the 2016 CPL season. They are known for their formidable home record, winning 5 out of their 6 home games in CPL History since the end of the 2014 season. They are also the only team in CPL History to play all 11 local players in match which they did in 2013 at home against the TT Red Steel where all 11 Tallawah players were Jamaican.