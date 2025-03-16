Sports

Jamaica names 24-athlete squad for World Indoor Championships for Nanjing

Ackera Nugent Jamaica
By Ian Burnett

For the upcoming 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Jamaica has unveiled a formidable team of 24 athletes and nine officials.

The highly anticipated event, scheduled for March 21-23, will see the nation’s top track and field stars competing for global honors. Among the standout names on the roster are former men’s long jump world champion Tajay Gayle and Olympic Games long jump silver medalist Wayne Pinnock.

Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica’s history-making shot put bronze medalist at the Olympics, will also take center stage, while Ackera Nugent, the women’s 100m hurdles national record holder, is set to make her World Indoor debut, having already clocked an impressive season’s best of 7.75 seconds.

No women’s 4x400m relay team

However, one glaring omission from the list has raised eyebrows—Jamaica will not field a women’s 4x400m relay team for the first time since the 2012 World Indoor Championships. This absence is particularly striking given the country’s consistent representation in the past five editions of the tournament.

While individual 400m specialists Leah Anderson and Joanne Reid have been named to compete in their respective events, no relay pool has been listed. Additionally, Janieve Russell has been named as a reserve for the individual 400m but will not participate in the relay.

This development follows last year’s disappointment at the Paris Olympics, where Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m team—comprised of Lanae-Tava Thomas, Andrenette Knight, Charokee Young, and Stacey-Ann Williams—failed to finish after a dropped baton during the third leg. The setback adds to a growing concern over the state of Jamaica’s 4x400m relay teams, especially after the men’s squad also failed to qualify for the Paris Games.

Bright prospects despite relay absence

Despite the omission, high hopes remain for the Jamaican delegation in other events. Tajay Gayle enters the championships in strong form, having recorded a season-best jump of 8.34 meters at the Gibson McCook Relays—just shy of Italy’s Mattia Furlani, who leads the world rankings at 8.37m. Wayne Pinnock, who narrowly missed a medal at last year’s World Indoors, will also be a key contender in the long jump.

Meanwhile, in the sprints, Jodean Williams and Natasha Morrison will vie for glory in the women’s 60m, while Rohan Watson and Nishion Ebanks will represent Jamaica in the men’s equivalent.

As the countdown to Nanjing intensifies, Jamaica’s squad will look to make a significant impact on the global stage, even in the absence of a women’s 4x400m relay team.

