Jamaica Girls’ WorldU20 4x100m relay world record rejected by World Athletics!

Jamaica’s under-20 girls’ 4x100m world record at the Carifta Games in April of this year will not be ratified by track and field governing body, World Athletics.

Jamaica’s 42.58-second clocking that ignited the National Stadium in Kingston, has been rejected by World Athletics because one of the four members of the quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston, and Tia Clayton was not drug tested at the completion of the race on April 17 in Kingston, Jamaica.

However, the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), has questioned the reasoning of World Athletics, saying the ‘untested’ athlete had been tested a day before the unaccepted World Record-run.

In a release today, JADCO said the body will adjust, ensuring it tests athletes after achieving world marks, regardless of the frequency of tests.

According to JADCO, a test of the athletes, according to World Anti-Doping Agency protocols, is considered in-competition testing, no matter which day of the competition

Despite the setback, Jamaica still holds the U20 world record. At the World U20 Championships in Kenya in August 2021, Serena Cole, Tina and Tia Clayton as well as Kerrica Hill established a time of 42.94, which was the time surpassed at the National Stadium in Kingston last month.