Jamaica eyes cricket history with possible day-night Test against Australia

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The iconic Sabina Park may soon etch its name in cricket history as the potential host of Jamaica’s first-ever day-night pink ball Test match. With Australia set to tour the Caribbean in July, efforts are in full swing to transform the historic venue into a dazzling spectacle under the floodlights.

President of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr. Donovan Bennett, has voiced optimism about the groundbreaking event, though the final decision still rests with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Cricket Australia’s push for a Day-Night thriller

Cricket Australia has been a strong advocate for the pink ball Test, requesting that the third Test match of the series be played under lights. The rationale behind this move is twofold: enhancing the appeal of the match for Australian viewers and allowing visiting fans to explore Jamaica’s vibrant attractions during the day before settling in for thrilling cricket action at night.

However, the prospect of hosting this historic game hinges on the completion of crucial floodlight upgrades at Sabina Park.

Dr. Bennett confirmed that the JCA has secured financial backing from the Jamaican government to upgrade Sabina Park’s lighting system. The new floodlights, sourced from the United Kingdom, are currently en route to the island. Additionally, a cutting-edge electronic scoreboard from India is set to be installed in time for the highly anticipated match.

“CWI has not yet signed off on it, however, we have assured them that the lighting upgrades will be completed, as we have already secured the funds from the government and paid for the lights. The equipment is being shipped from England, so we are confident everything will be in place. I am almost certain it will be a pink ball Test, but we must await the final decision from Cricket West Indies before confirming,” said Dr. Bennett.

A packed cricket calendar for Sabina Park

In addition to the potential pink ball Test, Sabina Park is also set to host two T20 Internationals between the West Indies and Australia, both scheduled as night games. The venue, which last hosted Australia in a Test match back in June 2015—when the visitors triumphed by a commanding 277-run margin—is now on the verge of welcoming another historic encounter.

While the preparations are well underway, the final decision lies with Cricket West Indies. If approved, this Test would not only be a major milestone for Jamaican cricket but also a significant step forward in elevating the appeal of the sport in the region.

With the excitement building and upgrades in motion, Sabina Park stands on the threshold of a new era—one that could see the venue shining bright under the Caribbean night sky for an unforgettable pink ball spectacle.