Sports

Jamaica eyes cricket history with possible day-night Test against Australia

Sabina Park
By Ben McLeod

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The iconic Sabina Park may soon etch its name in cricket history as the potential host of Jamaica’s first-ever day-night pink ball Test match. With Australia set to tour the Caribbean in July, efforts are in full swing to transform the historic venue into a dazzling spectacle under the floodlights.

President of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr. Donovan Bennett, has voiced optimism about the groundbreaking event, though the final decision still rests with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Cricket Australia’s push for a Day-Night thriller

Cricket Australia has been a strong advocate for the pink ball Test, requesting that the third Test match of the series be played under lights. The rationale behind this move is twofold: enhancing the appeal of the match for Australian viewers and allowing visiting fans to explore Jamaica’s vibrant attractions during the day before settling in for thrilling cricket action at night.

However, the prospect of hosting this historic game hinges on the completion of crucial floodlight upgrades at Sabina Park.

Dr. Bennett confirmed that the JCA has secured financial backing from the Jamaican government to upgrade Sabina Park’s lighting system. The new floodlights, sourced from the United Kingdom, are currently en route to the island. Additionally, a cutting-edge electronic scoreboard from India is set to be installed in time for the highly anticipated match.

- Advertisement -

“CWI has not yet signed off on it, however, we have assured them that the lighting upgrades will be completed, as we have already secured the funds from the government and paid for the lights. The equipment is being shipped from England, so we are confident everything will be in place. I am almost certain it will be a pink ball Test, but we must await the final decision from Cricket West Indies before confirming,” said Dr. Bennett.

A packed cricket calendar for Sabina Park

In addition to the potential pink ball Test, Sabina Park is also set to host two T20 Internationals between the West Indies and Australia, both scheduled as night games. The venue, which last hosted Australia in a Test match back in June 2015—when the visitors triumphed by a commanding 277-run margin—is now on the verge of welcoming another historic encounter.

While the preparations are well underway, the final decision lies with Cricket West Indies. If approved, this Test would not only be a major milestone for Jamaican cricket but also a significant step forward in elevating the appeal of the sport in the region.

With the excitement building and upgrades in motion, Sabina Park stands on the threshold of a new era—one that could see the venue shining bright under the Caribbean night sky for an unforgettable pink ball spectacle.

More Stories

West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters stumble in epic run-fest Against India

RAIPUR, India – In a match that turned into a batting spectacle, the West Indies Masters came agonizingly close to pulling off a stunning...
Ottis Gibson

West Indies cricket icon Ottis Gibson strengthens KKR’s coaching arsenal

KOLKATA, India – Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered their coaching staff with...
Guyana Golden Jaguars

Guyana’s Golden Jaguars gear up for Gold Cup Qualifiers with dynamic squad announcement

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The road to the prestigious CONCACAF Gold Cup has begun for Guyana’s senior men’s national football team, the Golden Jaguars. On Thursday...
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Red Force and Harpy Eagles soar to victory in West Indies Championship

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – T&T Red Force delivered a masterclass in bowling on Saturday, clinching a 125-run victory over the West Indies Academy on...
Merissa Aguilleira

Coach Merissa Aguilleira beams with pride after T&T’s commanding Super 50 Final win

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – After eight years of near misses and unwavering determination, the T&T Red Force Divas finally etched their name in history,...
Super50 title Trinidad & Tobago

Barbados succumbs to T&T’s spin barrage in one-sided Super50 final

Trinidad & Tobago’s women’s cricket team delivered a masterful performance, steamrolling Barbados by seven wickets to seize the CG United Women’s Super50 title at...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters stumble as Sri Lanka seals 21-run victory

The West Indies Masters suffered their first setback in the International Masters League (IML) on Thursday, falling to a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka...
Michael Holding

JCA honors Michael Holding with prestigious cricket competition rebrand

Jamaica’s premier domestic cricket tournament has received a historic rebranding, now bearing the name of one of the West Indies’ greatest fast bowlers—Michael Holding. The...
Cavalier FC coach Rudolph Speid

Cavalier FC coach Rudolph Speid fires warning shot ahead of 2nd leg after 2-0 loss to Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale, USA - Cavalier FC walked into Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with a fearless mindset, fully prepared to challenge MLS giants Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup...
West Indies captain Shai Hope praises team after series victory over England

Shai Hope drops out of ICC’s Top 10 as West Indies pay price for Champions Trophy absence

The latest ICC One Day International (ODI) rankings have dealt a blow to West Indies cricket, with captain Shai Hope dropping out of the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
BSO broward sheriff's office

Former Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged for alleged student abuse

Skip to content